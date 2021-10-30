Two of the nation's strongest pass defenses square off when the Syracuse Orange (4-4, 0-0 ACC) take college football's 24th-ranked pass defense into a matchup with the Boston College Eagles (4-3, 0-0 ACC), who have the No. 22 passing defense, on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Orange are 6.5-point favorites. The point total is set at 51.

Odds for Syracuse vs. Boston College

Over/Under Insights

Syracuse and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in four of eight games this season.

Boston College's games have gone over 51 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's over/under is 7.9 points lower than the two team's combined 58.9 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 45.3 points per game, 5.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Orange games this season is 50.1, 0.9 points fewer than Saturday's total of 51 .

In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 54.2 points, 3.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Syracuse Stats and Trends

Syracuse is 7-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Orange covered the spread in their only game when favored by 6.5 points or more.

Syracuse's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Orange score 9.8 more points per game (30.5) than the Eagles allow (20.7).

When Syracuse puts up more than 20.7 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Orange rack up 77.9 more yards per game (422.3) than the Eagles allow per outing (344.4).

In games that Syracuse churns out more than 344.4 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

This year, the Orange have eight turnovers, three fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (11).

Boston College Stats and Trends

Boston College has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

The Eagles covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.

Boston College's games this season have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

This season the Eagles rack up 3.8 more points per game (28.4) than the Orange give up (24.6).

Boston College is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 24.6 points.

The Eagles average 43.7 more yards per game (368.7) than the Orange give up (325).

When Boston College totals over 325 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over five more times (11 total) than the Orange have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Season Stats