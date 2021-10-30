Publish date:
Syracuse vs. Boston College College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Syracuse vs. Boston College
Over/Under Insights
- Syracuse and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in four of eight games this season.
- Boston College's games have gone over 51 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 7.9 points lower than the two team's combined 58.9 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 45.3 points per game, 5.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Orange games this season is 50.1, 0.9 points fewer than Saturday's total of 51 .
- In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 54.2 points, 3.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Syracuse Stats and Trends
- Syracuse is 7-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Orange covered the spread in their only game when favored by 6.5 points or more.
- Syracuse's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Orange score 9.8 more points per game (30.5) than the Eagles allow (20.7).
- When Syracuse puts up more than 20.7 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Orange rack up 77.9 more yards per game (422.3) than the Eagles allow per outing (344.4).
- In games that Syracuse churns out more than 344.4 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- This year, the Orange have eight turnovers, three fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (11).
Boston College Stats and Trends
- Boston College has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Eagles covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.
- Boston College's games this season have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- This season the Eagles rack up 3.8 more points per game (28.4) than the Orange give up (24.6).
- Boston College is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 24.6 points.
- The Eagles average 43.7 more yards per game (368.7) than the Orange give up (325).
- When Boston College totals over 325 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Eagles have turned the ball over five more times (11 total) than the Orange have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Season Stats
|Syracuse
|Stats
|Boston College
30.5
Avg. Points Scored
28.4
24.6
Avg. Points Allowed
20.7
422.3
Avg. Total Yards
368.7
325
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
344.4
8
Giveaways
11
6
Takeaways
11