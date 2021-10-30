Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Syracuse vs. Boston College College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Two of the nation's strongest pass defenses square off when the Syracuse Orange (4-4, 0-0 ACC) take college football's 24th-ranked pass defense into a matchup with the Boston College Eagles (4-3, 0-0 ACC), who have the No. 22 passing defense, on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Orange are 6.5-point favorites. The point total is set at 51.

Odds for Syracuse vs. Boston College

Over/Under Insights

  • Syracuse and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in four of eight games this season.
  • Boston College's games have gone over 51 points in two opportunities this season.
  • Saturday's over/under is 7.9 points lower than the two team's combined 58.9 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to allow 45.3 points per game, 5.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Orange games this season is 50.1, 0.9 points fewer than Saturday's total of 51 .
  • In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 54.2 points, 3.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Syracuse is 7-1-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Orange covered the spread in their only game when favored by 6.5 points or more.
  • Syracuse's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
  • The Orange score 9.8 more points per game (30.5) than the Eagles allow (20.7).
  • When Syracuse puts up more than 20.7 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Orange rack up 77.9 more yards per game (422.3) than the Eagles allow per outing (344.4).
  • In games that Syracuse churns out more than 344.4 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • This year, the Orange have eight turnovers, three fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (11).
  • Boston College has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
  • The Eagles covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.
  • Boston College's games this season have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
  • This season the Eagles rack up 3.8 more points per game (28.4) than the Orange give up (24.6).
  • Boston College is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 24.6 points.
  • The Eagles average 43.7 more yards per game (368.7) than the Orange give up (325).
  • When Boston College totals over 325 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Eagles have turned the ball over five more times (11 total) than the Orange have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Season Stats

SyracuseStatsBoston College

30.5

Avg. Points Scored

28.4

24.6

Avg. Points Allowed

20.7

422.3

Avg. Total Yards

368.7

325

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

344.4

8

Giveaways

11

6

Takeaways

11