Publish date:
T.J. Hockenson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Detroit vs. Philadelphia
T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Odds
T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hockenson's 38 receptions are good enough for 359 yards (51.3 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 53 times.
- Hockenson has been the target of 53 of his team's 276 passing attempts this season, or 19.2% of the target share.
- Hockenson has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 16.7% of his team's 30 red zone pass attempts.
- The Lions have run 62.6% passing plays and 37.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- In his one matchup against the Eagles, Hockenson's one receiving yards total is 1.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (0.0).
- Hockenson did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Eagles.
- The 236.4 yards per game the Eagles are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
- The Eagles have surrendered 14 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 22nd in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Rams last week, Hockenson was targeted nine times and racked up 48 yards on six receptions.
- In his last three games, Hockenson has caught 16 passes for 144 yards. He was targeted 23 times, and averaged 48.0 yards per game.
Hockenson's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
T.J. Hockenson
53
19.2%
38
359
2
5
16.7%
D'Andre Swift
52
18.8%
42
391
2
6
20.0%
Kalif Raymond
39
14.1%
26
334
2
3
10.0%
Amon-Ra St. Brown
33
12.0%
24
204
0
4
13.3%
