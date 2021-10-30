Before T.J. Hockenson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Hockenson and the Detroit Lions (0-7) play the Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) in Week 8 at Ford Field.

T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Odds

T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hockenson's 38 receptions are good enough for 359 yards (51.3 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 53 times.

Hockenson has been the target of 53 of his team's 276 passing attempts this season, or 19.2% of the target share.

Hockenson has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 16.7% of his team's 30 red zone pass attempts.

The Lions have run 62.6% passing plays and 37.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

In his one matchup against the Eagles, Hockenson's one receiving yards total is 1.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (0.0).

Hockenson did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Eagles.

The 236.4 yards per game the Eagles are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.

The Eagles have surrendered 14 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 22nd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Rams last week, Hockenson was targeted nine times and racked up 48 yards on six receptions.

In his last three games, Hockenson has caught 16 passes for 144 yards. He was targeted 23 times, and averaged 48.0 yards per game.

Hockenson's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % T.J. Hockenson 53 19.2% 38 359 2 5 16.7% D'Andre Swift 52 18.8% 42 391 2 6 20.0% Kalif Raymond 39 14.1% 26 334 2 3 10.0% Amon-Ra St. Brown 33 12.0% 24 204 0 4 13.3%

