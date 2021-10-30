Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
T.J. Hockenson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Detroit vs. Philadelphia

Author:

Before T.J. Hockenson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Hockenson and the Detroit Lions (0-7) play the Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) in Week 8 at Ford Field.

T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hockenson's 38 receptions are good enough for 359 yards (51.3 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 53 times.
  • Hockenson has been the target of 53 of his team's 276 passing attempts this season, or 19.2% of the target share.
  • Hockenson has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 16.7% of his team's 30 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Lions have run 62.6% passing plays and 37.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • In his one matchup against the Eagles, Hockenson's one receiving yards total is 1.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (0.0).
  • Hockenson did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Eagles.
  • The 236.4 yards per game the Eagles are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Eagles have surrendered 14 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 22nd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Rams last week, Hockenson was targeted nine times and racked up 48 yards on six receptions.
  • In his last three games, Hockenson has caught 16 passes for 144 yards. He was targeted 23 times, and averaged 48.0 yards per game.

Hockenson's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

T.J. Hockenson

53

19.2%

38

359

2

5

16.7%

D'Andre Swift

52

18.8%

42

391

2

6

20.0%

Kalif Raymond

39

14.1%

26

334

2

3

10.0%

Amon-Ra St. Brown

33

12.0%

24

204

0

4

13.3%

