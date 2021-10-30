Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1) bring a four-game winning streak into a matchup with the New Orleans Saints (4-2) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Caesars Superdome. Tampa Bay is a 4.5-point favorite in the contest. The contest has a 48.5-point over/under.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Saints

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in five of seven games this season.
  • New Orleans has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in one game this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 56.6 points per game, 8.1 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 37.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.7 fewer than the 48.5 over/under in this contest.
  • Buccaneers games this season feature an average total of 50.9 points, a number 2.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 44.3 PPG average total in Saints games this season is 4.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Tampa Bay has three wins against the spread in seven games this season.
  • So far this season, the Buccaneers have been installed as favorites by a 4.5-point margin or more six times and are 3-3 ATS in those matchups.
  • Tampa Bay's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
  • This year, the Buccaneers rack up 16.5 more points per game (33.3) than the Saints give up (16.8).
  • Tampa Bay is 3-4 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 16.8 points.
  • The Buccaneers rack up 91.9 more yards per game (423.4) than the Saints allow per outing (331.5).
  • When Tampa Bay churns out over 331.5 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Buccaneers have turned the ball over seven times this season, three fewer than the Saints have forced (10).
  • Against the spread, New Orleans is 3-3-0 this year.
  • New Orleans' games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
  • This year the Saints put up just 2.3 more points per game (23.3) than the Buccaneers give up (21.0).
  • New Orleans is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.0 points.
  • The Saints collect 296.7 yards per game, 35.4 fewer yards than the 332.1 the Buccaneers allow.
  • In games that New Orleans amasses more than 332.1 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • This year the Saints have six turnovers, eight fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

  • At home, the Saints are winless ATS (0-1) as 4.5-point underdogs or greater.
  • Saints home games this season average 45.8 total points, 2.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48.5).
  • Tampa Bay is winless against the spread, and 2-1 overall, away from home.
  • The Buccaneers are winless ATS (0-2) away from home as 4.5-point favorites or more.
  • Tampa Bay has hit the over once in three road games this season.
  • Buccaneers away games this season average 52.3 total points, 3.8 more than this outing's over/under (48.5).

