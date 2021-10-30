The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1) bring a four-game winning streak into a matchup with the New Orleans Saints (4-2) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Caesars Superdome. Tampa Bay is a 4.5-point favorite in the contest. The contest has a 48.5-point over/under.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Saints

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in five of seven games this season.

New Orleans has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to score 56.6 points per game, 8.1 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 37.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.7 fewer than the 48.5 over/under in this contest.

Buccaneers games this season feature an average total of 50.9 points, a number 2.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 44.3 PPG average total in Saints games this season is 4.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay has three wins against the spread in seven games this season.

So far this season, the Buccaneers have been installed as favorites by a 4.5-point margin or more six times and are 3-3 ATS in those matchups.

Tampa Bay's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

This year, the Buccaneers rack up 16.5 more points per game (33.3) than the Saints give up (16.8).

Tampa Bay is 3-4 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 16.8 points.

The Buccaneers rack up 91.9 more yards per game (423.4) than the Saints allow per outing (331.5).

When Tampa Bay churns out over 331.5 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over seven times this season, three fewer than the Saints have forced (10).

Saints stats and trends

Against the spread, New Orleans is 3-3-0 this year.

New Orleans' games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

This year the Saints put up just 2.3 more points per game (23.3) than the Buccaneers give up (21.0).

New Orleans is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.0 points.

The Saints collect 296.7 yards per game, 35.4 fewer yards than the 332.1 the Buccaneers allow.

In games that New Orleans amasses more than 332.1 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year the Saints have six turnovers, eight fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

At home, the Saints are winless ATS (0-1) as 4.5-point underdogs or greater.

Saints home games this season average 45.8 total points, 2.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48.5).

Tampa Bay is winless against the spread, and 2-1 overall, away from home.

The Buccaneers are winless ATS (0-2) away from home as 4.5-point favorites or more.

Tampa Bay has hit the over once in three road games this season.

Buccaneers away games this season average 52.3 total points, 3.8 more than this outing's over/under (48.5).

