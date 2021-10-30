Publish date:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Buccaneers vs. Saints
Over/under insights
- Tampa Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in five of seven games this season.
- New Orleans has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in one game this season.
- The two teams combine to score 56.6 points per game, 8.1 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 37.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.7 fewer than the 48.5 over/under in this contest.
- Buccaneers games this season feature an average total of 50.9 points, a number 2.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 44.3 PPG average total in Saints games this season is 4.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Buccaneers stats and trends
- Tampa Bay has three wins against the spread in seven games this season.
- So far this season, the Buccaneers have been installed as favorites by a 4.5-point margin or more six times and are 3-3 ATS in those matchups.
- Tampa Bay's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
- This year, the Buccaneers rack up 16.5 more points per game (33.3) than the Saints give up (16.8).
- Tampa Bay is 3-4 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 16.8 points.
- The Buccaneers rack up 91.9 more yards per game (423.4) than the Saints allow per outing (331.5).
- When Tampa Bay churns out over 331.5 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Buccaneers have turned the ball over seven times this season, three fewer than the Saints have forced (10).
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tampa Bay's matchup with the Saints.
Saints stats and trends
- Against the spread, New Orleans is 3-3-0 this year.
- New Orleans' games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- This year the Saints put up just 2.3 more points per game (23.3) than the Buccaneers give up (21.0).
- New Orleans is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.0 points.
- The Saints collect 296.7 yards per game, 35.4 fewer yards than the 332.1 the Buccaneers allow.
- In games that New Orleans amasses more than 332.1 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This year the Saints have six turnovers, eight fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (14).
Home and road insights
- At home, the Saints are winless ATS (0-1) as 4.5-point underdogs or greater.
- Saints home games this season average 45.8 total points, 2.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48.5).
- Tampa Bay is winless against the spread, and 2-1 overall, away from home.
- The Buccaneers are winless ATS (0-2) away from home as 4.5-point favorites or more.
- Tampa Bay has hit the over once in three road games this season.
- Buccaneers away games this season average 52.3 total points, 3.8 more than this outing's over/under (48.5).
Powered by Data Skrive.