In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Taylor Heinicke for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Heinicke and the Washington Football Team (2-5) meet the Denver Broncos (3-4) in Week 8 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Heinicke leads Washington with 1,658 passing yards (236.9 ypg) on 151-of-235 with 10 touchdowns against seven interceptions this season.

He's added 222 rushing yards on 35 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 31.7 yards per game.

The Football Team, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.8% of the time while running the football 43.2% of the time.

Heinicke has thrown 24 passes in the red zone this season, 46.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 3 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Denver

The Broncos have the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 236.3 yards per game through the air.

The Broncos have given up eight passing TDs this season (1.1 per game), ranking them seventh among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Packers, Heinicke completed 67.6% of his passes for 268 yards, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.

He also carried the ball 10 times for 95 yards, averaging 9.5 yards per carry on the ground.

Heinicke has thrown for 698 yards (232.7 ypg), completing 59% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three games.

He's also rushed 15 times for 135 yards, averaging 45.0 yards per game.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 69 28.6% 40 550 4 5 20.8% J.D. McKissic 34 14.1% 25 249 1 1 4.2% Ricky Seals-Jones 27 11.2% 18 188 2 9 37.5%

