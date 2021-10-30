Publish date:
Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Washington vs. Denver
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Heinicke leads Washington with 1,658 passing yards (236.9 ypg) on 151-of-235 with 10 touchdowns against seven interceptions this season.
- He's added 222 rushing yards on 35 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 31.7 yards per game.
- The Football Team, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.8% of the time while running the football 43.2% of the time.
- Heinicke has thrown 24 passes in the red zone this season, 46.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
3
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. Denver
- The Broncos have the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 236.3 yards per game through the air.
- The Broncos have given up eight passing TDs this season (1.1 per game), ranking them seventh among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Packers, Heinicke completed 67.6% of his passes for 268 yards, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.
- He also carried the ball 10 times for 95 yards, averaging 9.5 yards per carry on the ground.
- Heinicke has thrown for 698 yards (232.7 ypg), completing 59% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also rushed 15 times for 135 yards, averaging 45.0 yards per game.
Heinicke's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Terry McLaurin
69
28.6%
40
550
4
5
20.8%
J.D. McKissic
34
14.1%
25
249
1
1
4.2%
Ricky Seals-Jones
27
11.2%
18
188
2
9
37.5%
