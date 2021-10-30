Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Washington vs. Denver

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Taylor Heinicke for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Heinicke and the Washington Football Team (2-5) meet the Denver Broncos (3-4) in Week 8 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Heinicke leads Washington with 1,658 passing yards (236.9 ypg) on 151-of-235 with 10 touchdowns against seven interceptions this season.
  • He's added 222 rushing yards on 35 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 31.7 yards per game.
  • The Football Team, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.8% of the time while running the football 43.2% of the time.
  • Heinicke has thrown 24 passes in the red zone this season, 46.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

3

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Denver

  • The Broncos have the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 236.3 yards per game through the air.
  • The Broncos have given up eight passing TDs this season (1.1 per game), ranking them seventh among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Packers, Heinicke completed 67.6% of his passes for 268 yards, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.
  • He also carried the ball 10 times for 95 yards, averaging 9.5 yards per carry on the ground.
  • Heinicke has thrown for 698 yards (232.7 ypg), completing 59% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also rushed 15 times for 135 yards, averaging 45.0 yards per game.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Terry McLaurin

69

28.6%

40

550

4

5

20.8%

J.D. McKissic

34

14.1%

25

249

1

1

4.2%

Ricky Seals-Jones

27

11.2%

18

188

2

9

37.5%

