Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Teddy Bridgewater Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Denver vs. Washington

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Teddy Bridgewater ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Bridgewater and the Denver Broncos (3-4) square off against the Washington Football Team (2-5) in Week 8 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Bridgewater has thrown for 1,701 yards (243.0 per game) while completing 70.1% of his passes (162-of-231), with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 17 times for 69 yards, averaging 9.9 yards per game.
  • The Broncos have thrown the football in 60.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
  • Bridgewater accounts for 46.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 31 of his 231 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Bridgewater's matchup with Washington.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Washington

  • Bridgewater's 65.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Football Team are 178.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Bridgewater had a touchdown pass once over that time.
  • Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.
  • The Football Team are giving up 311.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 19 passing TDs allowed this year, the Football Team defense is ranked 32nd in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Browns last week, Bridgewater went 23-for-33 (69.7%) for 187 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception.
  • Bridgewater has thrown for 809 yards while completing 68.3% of his passes (82-of-120), with seven touchdowns and five interceptions over his last three outings (269.7 per game).

Bridgewater's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Courtland Sutton

58

23.0%

38

539

2

7

20.6%

Tim Patrick

39

15.5%

27

360

3

6

17.6%

Noah Fant

49

19.4%

35

312

3

9

26.5%

Powered By Data Skrive