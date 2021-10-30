Publish date:
Teddy Bridgewater Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Denver vs. Washington
Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds
Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Bridgewater has thrown for 1,701 yards (243.0 per game) while completing 70.1% of his passes (162-of-231), with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He's also rushed 17 times for 69 yards, averaging 9.9 yards per game.
- The Broncos have thrown the football in 60.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
- Bridgewater accounts for 46.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 31 of his 231 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. Washington
- Bridgewater's 65.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Football Team are 178.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Bridgewater had a touchdown pass once over that time.
- Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.
- The Football Team are giving up 311.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.
- With 19 passing TDs allowed this year, the Football Team defense is ranked 32nd in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Browns last week, Bridgewater went 23-for-33 (69.7%) for 187 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception.
- Bridgewater has thrown for 809 yards while completing 68.3% of his passes (82-of-120), with seven touchdowns and five interceptions over his last three outings (269.7 per game).
Bridgewater's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Courtland Sutton
58
23.0%
38
539
2
7
20.6%
Tim Patrick
39
15.5%
27
360
3
6
17.6%
Noah Fant
49
19.4%
35
312
3
9
26.5%
