There will be player prop bets available for Teddy Bridgewater ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Bridgewater and the Denver Broncos (3-4) square off against the Washington Football Team (2-5) in Week 8 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Bridgewater has thrown for 1,701 yards (243.0 per game) while completing 70.1% of his passes (162-of-231), with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions.

He's also rushed 17 times for 69 yards, averaging 9.9 yards per game.

The Broncos have thrown the football in 60.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.

Bridgewater accounts for 46.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 31 of his 231 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Washington

Bridgewater's 65.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Football Team are 178.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Bridgewater had a touchdown pass once over that time.

Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.

The Football Team are giving up 311.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.

With 19 passing TDs allowed this year, the Football Team defense is ranked 32nd in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Browns last week, Bridgewater went 23-for-33 (69.7%) for 187 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception.

Bridgewater has thrown for 809 yards while completing 68.3% of his passes (82-of-120), with seven touchdowns and five interceptions over his last three outings (269.7 per game).

Bridgewater's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Courtland Sutton 58 23.0% 38 539 2 7 20.6% Tim Patrick 39 15.5% 27 360 3 6 17.6% Noah Fant 49 19.4% 35 312 3 9 26.5%

