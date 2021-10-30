Publish date:
Terry McLaurin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Washington vs. Denver
Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds
Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season McLaurin has 40 receptions (on 69 targets) for a team-high 550 receiving yards (78.6 per game) and four touchdowns.
- McLaurin has been the target of 28.6% (69 total) of his team's 241 passing attempts this season.
- With five targets in the red zone this season, McLaurin has been on the receiving end of 20.8% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.
- The Football Team have thrown the football in 56.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Denver
- The 236.3 yards per game the Broncos are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.
- The Broncos have given up eight touchdowns through the air (1.1 per game). They are seventh in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Packers, McLaurin caught seven passes for 122 yards (17.4 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown while being targeted 12 times.
- McLaurin has 196 receiving yards on 15 catches (31 targets) with one touchdown in his last three games, averaging 65.3 yards per game.
McLaurin's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Terry McLaurin
69
28.6%
40
550
4
5
20.8%
J.D. McKissic
34
14.1%
25
249
1
1
4.2%
Ricky Seals-Jones
27
11.2%
18
188
2
9
37.5%
Adam Humphries
26
10.8%
18
185
0
1
4.2%
