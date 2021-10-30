There will be player prop betting options available for Terry McLaurin ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. McLaurin's Washington Football Team (2-5) and the Denver Broncos (3-4) hit the field in a Week 8 matchup from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season McLaurin has 40 receptions (on 69 targets) for a team-high 550 receiving yards (78.6 per game) and four touchdowns.

McLaurin has been the target of 28.6% (69 total) of his team's 241 passing attempts this season.

With five targets in the red zone this season, McLaurin has been on the receiving end of 20.8% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team have thrown the football in 56.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for McLaurin's matchup with the Broncos.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Denver

The 236.3 yards per game the Broncos are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.

The Broncos have given up eight touchdowns through the air (1.1 per game). They are seventh in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Packers, McLaurin caught seven passes for 122 yards (17.4 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown while being targeted 12 times.

McLaurin has 196 receiving yards on 15 catches (31 targets) with one touchdown in his last three games, averaging 65.3 yards per game.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 69 28.6% 40 550 4 5 20.8% J.D. McKissic 34 14.1% 25 249 1 1 4.2% Ricky Seals-Jones 27 11.2% 18 188 2 9 37.5% Adam Humphries 26 10.8% 18 185 0 1 4.2%

Powered By Data Skrive