October 30, 2021
Terry McLaurin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Washington vs. Denver

There will be player prop betting options available for Terry McLaurin ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. McLaurin's Washington Football Team (2-5) and the Denver Broncos (3-4) hit the field in a Week 8 matchup from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season McLaurin has 40 receptions (on 69 targets) for a team-high 550 receiving yards (78.6 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • McLaurin has been the target of 28.6% (69 total) of his team's 241 passing attempts this season.
  • With five targets in the red zone this season, McLaurin has been on the receiving end of 20.8% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Football Team have thrown the football in 56.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Denver

  • The 236.3 yards per game the Broncos are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Broncos have given up eight touchdowns through the air (1.1 per game). They are seventh in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Packers, McLaurin caught seven passes for 122 yards (17.4 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown while being targeted 12 times.
  • McLaurin has 196 receiving yards on 15 catches (31 targets) with one touchdown in his last three games, averaging 65.3 yards per game.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Terry McLaurin

69

28.6%

40

550

4

5

20.8%

J.D. McKissic

34

14.1%

25

249

1

1

4.2%

Ricky Seals-Jones

27

11.2%

18

188

2

9

37.5%

Adam Humphries

26

10.8%

18

185

0

1

4.2%

