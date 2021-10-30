Before Tom Brady hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1) and the New Orleans Saints (4-2) play in a Week 8 matchup between NFC South opponents at Caesars Superdome.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brady has passed for 2,275 yards while completing 67% of his throws (203-of-303), with 21 touchdowns and three interceptions (325.0 yards per game).

He's also chipped in on the ground, with 37 rushing yards (5.3 ypg) on 13 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The Buccaneers have thrown the football in 65.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.

Brady accounts for 55.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 57 of his 303 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. New Orleans

In four matchups against the Saints, Brady averaged 273.5 passing yards per game, 35.0 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

Brady had multiple touchdown passes three times against the Saints.

Note: Brady's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.

The Saints are giving up 265.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Saints defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Bears, Brady went 20-for-36 (55.6 percent) for 211 yards, while tossing four touchdowns.

Brady has thrown for 919 passing yards over his last three games (306.3 per game) and has a 70.6% completion percentage (84-of-119), throwing 11 touchdown passes with one interception.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Godwin 57 18.4% 42 520 3 14 24.1% Mike Evans 59 19.1% 37 496 7 11 19.0% Antonio Brown 42 13.6% 29 418 4 3 5.2%

