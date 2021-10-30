Publish date:
Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans
Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds
Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brady has passed for 2,275 yards while completing 67% of his throws (203-of-303), with 21 touchdowns and three interceptions (325.0 yards per game).
- He's also chipped in on the ground, with 37 rushing yards (5.3 ypg) on 13 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The Buccaneers have thrown the football in 65.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
- Brady accounts for 55.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 57 of his 303 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- In four matchups against the Saints, Brady averaged 273.5 passing yards per game, 35.0 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
- Brady had multiple touchdown passes three times against the Saints.
- Note: Brady's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
- The Saints are giving up 265.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Saints defense is ranked second in the league.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Bears, Brady went 20-for-36 (55.6 percent) for 211 yards, while tossing four touchdowns.
- Brady has thrown for 919 passing yards over his last three games (306.3 per game) and has a 70.6% completion percentage (84-of-119), throwing 11 touchdown passes with one interception.
Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chris Godwin
57
18.4%
42
520
3
14
24.1%
Mike Evans
59
19.1%
37
496
7
11
19.0%
Antonio Brown
42
13.6%
29
418
4
3
5.2%
