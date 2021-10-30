Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans

Author:

Before Tom Brady hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1) and the New Orleans Saints (4-2) play in a Week 8 matchup between NFC South opponents at Caesars Superdome.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brady has passed for 2,275 yards while completing 67% of his throws (203-of-303), with 21 touchdowns and three interceptions (325.0 yards per game).
  • He's also chipped in on the ground, with 37 rushing yards (5.3 ypg) on 13 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The Buccaneers have thrown the football in 65.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
  • Brady accounts for 55.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 57 of his 303 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brady's matchup with the Saints.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • In four matchups against the Saints, Brady averaged 273.5 passing yards per game, 35.0 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Brady had multiple touchdown passes three times against the Saints.
  • Note: Brady's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
  • The Saints are giving up 265.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Saints defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Bears, Brady went 20-for-36 (55.6 percent) for 211 yards, while tossing four touchdowns.
  • Brady has thrown for 919 passing yards over his last three games (306.3 per game) and has a 70.6% completion percentage (84-of-119), throwing 11 touchdown passes with one interception.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chris Godwin

57

18.4%

42

520

3

14

24.1%

Mike Evans

59

19.1%

37

496

7

11

19.0%

Antonio Brown

42

13.6%

29

418

4

3

5.2%

Powered By Data Skrive