October 30, 2021
October 30, 2021

Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Kansas City vs. New York

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Travis Kelce's player prop betting options for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs (3-4) take on the New York Giants (2-5) in Week 8 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kelce has put together a 533-yard campaign so far (76.1 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 45 balls on 65 targets.
  • So far this season, 22.2% of the 293 passes thrown by his team have gone Kelce's way.
  • Kelce has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 13.9% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 63.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. New York

  • Kelce had 109 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Giants, 109.0 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (0.0).
  • Kelce did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Giants.
  • Note: Kelce's stats vs. Giants date back to 2016.
  • The Giants are allowing 256.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 14 passing TDs allowed this year, the Giants defense is ranked 22nd in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Kelce put together a 65-yard performance against the Titans last week on seven catches while being targeted 12 times.
  • In his last three games, Kelce has collected 221 yards on 21 receptions with one touchdown, averaging 73.7 yards per game, on 33 targets.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Travis Kelce

65

22.2%

45

533

4

5

13.9%

Tyreek Hill

72

24.6%

52

641

5

8

22.2%

Mecole Hardman

40

13.7%

30

289

1

6

16.7%

Byron Pringle

23

7.8%

17

243

2

1

2.8%

