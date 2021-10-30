Before placing any wagers on Travis Kelce's player prop betting options for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs (3-4) take on the New York Giants (2-5) in Week 8 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kelce has put together a 533-yard campaign so far (76.1 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 45 balls on 65 targets.

So far this season, 22.2% of the 293 passes thrown by his team have gone Kelce's way.

Kelce has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 13.9% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 63.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kelce's matchup with the Giants.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New York

Kelce had 109 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Giants, 109.0 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (0.0).

Kelce did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Giants.

Note: Kelce's stats vs. Giants date back to 2016.

The Giants are allowing 256.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.

With 14 passing TDs allowed this year, the Giants defense is ranked 22nd in the league.

Recent Performances

Kelce put together a 65-yard performance against the Titans last week on seven catches while being targeted 12 times.

In his last three games, Kelce has collected 221 yards on 21 receptions with one touchdown, averaging 73.7 yards per game, on 33 targets.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Travis Kelce 65 22.2% 45 533 4 5 13.9% Tyreek Hill 72 24.6% 52 641 5 8 22.2% Mecole Hardman 40 13.7% 30 289 1 6 16.7% Byron Pringle 23 7.8% 17 243 2 1 2.8%

Powered By Data Skrive