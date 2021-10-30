Publish date:
Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Kansas City vs. New York
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kelce has put together a 533-yard campaign so far (76.1 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 45 balls on 65 targets.
- So far this season, 22.2% of the 293 passes thrown by his team have gone Kelce's way.
- Kelce has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 13.9% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 63.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. New York
- Kelce had 109 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Giants, 109.0 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (0.0).
- Kelce did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Giants.
- Note: Kelce's stats vs. Giants date back to 2016.
- The Giants are allowing 256.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.
- With 14 passing TDs allowed this year, the Giants defense is ranked 22nd in the league.
Recent Performances
- Kelce put together a 65-yard performance against the Titans last week on seven catches while being targeted 12 times.
- In his last three games, Kelce has collected 221 yards on 21 receptions with one touchdown, averaging 73.7 yards per game, on 33 targets.
Kelce's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Travis Kelce
65
22.2%
45
533
4
5
13.9%
Tyreek Hill
72
24.6%
52
641
5
8
22.2%
Mecole Hardman
40
13.7%
30
289
1
6
16.7%
Byron Pringle
23
7.8%
17
243
2
1
2.8%
