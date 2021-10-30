There will be player prop bets available for Trevor Lawrence before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 8 matchup sees Lawrence's Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) play the Seattle Seahawks (2-5) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lawrence has thrown for 1,465 yards while completing 59.7% of his passes (129-of-216), with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions this year (244.2 per game).

He has added 121 rushing yards on 26 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 20.2 yards per game.

The Jaguars, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.5% of the time while running the ball 39.5% of the time.

Lawrence accounts for 42.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 19 of his 216 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 4 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Seattle

The Seahawks have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 294.1 yards per game through the air.

The Seahawks' defense is 12th in the league, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Lawrence put together a 319-yard performance against the Dolphins in Week 6, completing 61.0% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown.

Lawrence tacked on two carries for 11 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per carry in the running game.

Lawrence has thrown for 796 passing yards over his last three games (265.3 per game) and has a 66.3% completion percentage (65-of-98), throwing two touchdown passes with one interception.

He's also carried the ball 17 times for 75 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 25.0 yards per game.

Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marvin Jones Jr. 47 21.8% 28 343 3 6 31.6% Laviska Shenault Jr. 41 19.0% 26 306 0 3 15.8% Dan Arnold 26 - 17 204 0 2 -

