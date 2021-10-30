Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
BETTING
Publish date:

Trevor Lawrence Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Jacksonville vs. Seattle

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Trevor Lawrence before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 8 matchup sees Lawrence's Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) play the Seattle Seahawks (2-5) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lawrence has thrown for 1,465 yards while completing 59.7% of his passes (129-of-216), with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions this year (244.2 per game).
  • He has added 121 rushing yards on 26 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 20.2 yards per game.
  • The Jaguars, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.5% of the time while running the ball 39.5% of the time.
  • Lawrence accounts for 42.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 19 of his 216 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

4

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • The Seahawks have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 294.1 yards per game through the air.
  • The Seahawks' defense is 12th in the league, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Lawrence put together a 319-yard performance against the Dolphins in Week 6, completing 61.0% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown.
  • Lawrence tacked on two carries for 11 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per carry in the running game.
  • Lawrence has thrown for 796 passing yards over his last three games (265.3 per game) and has a 66.3% completion percentage (65-of-98), throwing two touchdown passes with one interception.
  • He's also carried the ball 17 times for 75 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 25.0 yards per game.

Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marvin Jones Jr.

47

21.8%

28

343

3

6

31.6%

Laviska Shenault Jr.

41

19.0%

26

306

0

3

15.8%

Dan Arnold

26

-

17

204

0

2

-

