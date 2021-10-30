Publish date:
Tua Tagovailoa Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Miami vs. Buffalo
Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds
Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year, Tagovailoa has racked up 835 passing yards (119.3 yards per game) while going 82-for-118 (69.5% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He has added 52 rushing yards (7.4 ypg) on 11 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- The Dolphins, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.8% of the time while running the football 34.2% of the time.
- Tagovailoa accounts for 25.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 13 of his 118 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
3
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
3
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Tagovailoa's 124.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Bills are 107.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Tagovailoa threw threw once over those three games against the Bills, and has yet to throw multiple touchdown passes against them.
- The 192.8 yards per game the Bills are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's best pass defense.
- With five passing TDs allowed this year, the Bills defense is ranked first in the league.
Recent Performances
- Tagovailoa put together a 291-yard performance against the Falcons last week, completing 80.0% of his passes and throwing for four touchdowns with two interceptions.
- Tagovailoa tacked on four carries for 29 yards, averaging 7.2 yards per carry in the running game.
- Tagovailoa has thrown for 620 yards (206.7 ypg), completing 74.7% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.
- He also has 51 rushing yards on seven carries, averaging 17.0 yards per game.
Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Gesicki
51
18.4%
37
427
2
2
8.0%
Jaylen Waddle
57
20.6%
44
384
3
5
20.0%
DeVante Parker
32
11.6%
17
242
1
2
8.0%
