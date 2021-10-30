Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Tua Tagovailoa Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Miami vs. Buffalo

Author:

Tua Tagovailoa has player props available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC East opponents play in Week 8 when Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins (1-6) meet the Buffalo Bills (4-2) at Highmark Stadium.

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year, Tagovailoa has racked up 835 passing yards (119.3 yards per game) while going 82-for-118 (69.5% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He has added 52 rushing yards (7.4 ypg) on 11 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • The Dolphins, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.8% of the time while running the football 34.2% of the time.
  • Tagovailoa accounts for 25.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 13 of his 118 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

3

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

3

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Tagovailoa's 124.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Bills are 107.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Tagovailoa threw threw once over those three games against the Bills, and has yet to throw multiple touchdown passes against them.
  • The 192.8 yards per game the Bills are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's best pass defense.
  • With five passing TDs allowed this year, the Bills defense is ranked first in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Tagovailoa put together a 291-yard performance against the Falcons last week, completing 80.0% of his passes and throwing for four touchdowns with two interceptions.
  • Tagovailoa tacked on four carries for 29 yards, averaging 7.2 yards per carry in the running game.
  • Tagovailoa has thrown for 620 yards (206.7 ypg), completing 74.7% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.
  • He also has 51 rushing yards on seven carries, averaging 17.0 yards per game.

Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Gesicki

51

18.4%

37

427

2

2

8.0%

Jaylen Waddle

57

20.6%

44

384

3

5

20.0%

DeVante Parker

32

11.6%

17

242

1

2

8.0%

