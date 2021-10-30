Tua Tagovailoa has player props available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC East opponents play in Week 8 when Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins (1-6) meet the Buffalo Bills (4-2) at Highmark Stadium.

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year, Tagovailoa has racked up 835 passing yards (119.3 yards per game) while going 82-for-118 (69.5% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and four interceptions.

He has added 52 rushing yards (7.4 ypg) on 11 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The Dolphins, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.8% of the time while running the football 34.2% of the time.

Tagovailoa accounts for 25.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 13 of his 118 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 3 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 3

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Tagovailoa's 124.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Bills are 107.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Tagovailoa threw threw once over those three games against the Bills, and has yet to throw multiple touchdown passes against them.

The 192.8 yards per game the Bills are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's best pass defense.

With five passing TDs allowed this year, the Bills defense is ranked first in the league.

Recent Performances

Tagovailoa put together a 291-yard performance against the Falcons last week, completing 80.0% of his passes and throwing for four touchdowns with two interceptions.

Tagovailoa tacked on four carries for 29 yards, averaging 7.2 yards per carry in the running game.

Tagovailoa has thrown for 620 yards (206.7 ypg), completing 74.7% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.

He also has 51 rushing yards on seven carries, averaging 17.0 yards per game.

Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Gesicki 51 18.4% 37 427 2 2 8.0% Jaylen Waddle 57 20.6% 44 384 3 5 20.0% DeVante Parker 32 11.6% 17 242 1 2 8.0%

Powered By Data Skrive