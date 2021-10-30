Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Tyler Boyd, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. This Week 8 matchup sees Boyd's Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) play the New York Jets (1-5) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Boyd has caught 32 passes on 45 targets for 329 yards and one touchdown, averaging 47.0 yards per game.

Boyd has been the target of 45 of his team's 213 passing attempts this season, or 21.1% of the target share.

Boyd has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 16.7% of his team's 18 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have called a pass in 53.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

Against the Jets, Boyd has averaged 41.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 5.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In two matchups, Boyd has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Jets.

The 291.8 yards per game the Jets are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

The Jets' defense is third in the NFL, conceding 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Ravens, Boyd was targeted seven times, picking up 39 yards on four receptions.

Boyd has racked up 70 yards during his last three games (23.3 receiving yards per game), hauling in nine balls on 15 targets.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Boyd 45 21.1% 32 329 1 3 16.7% Ja'Marr Chase 51 23.9% 35 754 6 2 11.1% Tee Higgins 43 20.2% 25 256 2 5 27.8% C.J. Uzomah 19 8.9% 17 256 5 1 5.6%

