Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Cincinnati vs. New York
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Boyd has caught 32 passes on 45 targets for 329 yards and one touchdown, averaging 47.0 yards per game.
- Boyd has been the target of 45 of his team's 213 passing attempts this season, or 21.1% of the target share.
- Boyd has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 16.7% of his team's 18 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have called a pass in 53.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New York
- Against the Jets, Boyd has averaged 41.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 5.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In two matchups, Boyd has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Jets.
- The 291.8 yards per game the Jets are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
- The Jets' defense is third in the NFL, conceding 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Ravens, Boyd was targeted seven times, picking up 39 yards on four receptions.
- Boyd has racked up 70 yards during his last three games (23.3 receiving yards per game), hauling in nine balls on 15 targets.
Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Boyd
45
21.1%
32
329
1
3
16.7%
Ja'Marr Chase
51
23.9%
35
754
6
2
11.1%
Tee Higgins
43
20.2%
25
256
2
5
27.8%
C.J. Uzomah
19
8.9%
17
256
5
1
5.6%
