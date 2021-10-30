Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Cincinnati vs. New York

Author:

Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Tyler Boyd, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. This Week 8 matchup sees Boyd's Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) play the New York Jets (1-5) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Boyd has caught 32 passes on 45 targets for 329 yards and one touchdown, averaging 47.0 yards per game.
  • Boyd has been the target of 45 of his team's 213 passing attempts this season, or 21.1% of the target share.
  • Boyd has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 16.7% of his team's 18 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have called a pass in 53.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New York

  • Against the Jets, Boyd has averaged 41.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 5.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In two matchups, Boyd has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Jets.
  • The 291.8 yards per game the Jets are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Jets' defense is third in the NFL, conceding 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Ravens, Boyd was targeted seven times, picking up 39 yards on four receptions.
  • Boyd has racked up 70 yards during his last three games (23.3 receiving yards per game), hauling in nine balls on 15 targets.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Boyd

45

21.1%

32

329

1

3

16.7%

Ja'Marr Chase

51

23.9%

35

754

6

2

11.1%

Tee Higgins

43

20.2%

25

256

2

5

27.8%

C.J. Uzomah

19

8.9%

17

256

5

1

5.6%

