October 30, 2021
October 30, 2021

Tyler Lockett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Seattle vs. Jacksonville

Author:

Before Tyler Lockett hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Lockett and the Seattle Seahawks (2-5) hit the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) in Week 8 at Lumen Field.

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lockett has collected 437 yards on 29 receptions with three touchdowns, averaging 62.4 yards per game, on 45 targets.
  • Lockett has been the target of 23.0% (45 total) of his team's 196 passing attempts this season.
  • Lockett has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 20.0% of his team's 15 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Seahawks have run 53.4% passing plays and 46.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • Against the Jaguars, Lockett collected 90 receiving yards in his lone career matchup, 43.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Lockett caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Jaguars.
  • Note: Lockett's stats vs. Jaguars date back to 2016.
  • The Jaguars are allowing 305.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Jaguars have allowed nine passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them eighth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Lockett put together a 12-yard performance against the Saints last week on two catches while being targeted three times.
  • Lockett has nine receptions (on 20 targets) for 104 yards over his last three games, averaging 34.7 yards per game.

Lockett's Seattle Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Lockett

45

23.0%

29

437

3

3

20.0%

D.K. Metcalf

50

25.5%

33

537

6

5

33.3%

Freddie Swain

24

12.2%

16

169

2

2

13.3%

Gerald Everett

15

7.7%

13

128

1

1

6.7%

