Before Tyler Lockett hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Lockett and the Seattle Seahawks (2-5) hit the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) in Week 8 at Lumen Field.

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lockett has collected 437 yards on 29 receptions with three touchdowns, averaging 62.4 yards per game, on 45 targets.

Lockett has been the target of 23.0% (45 total) of his team's 196 passing attempts this season.

Lockett has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 20.0% of his team's 15 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks have run 53.4% passing plays and 46.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

Against the Jaguars, Lockett collected 90 receiving yards in his lone career matchup, 43.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Lockett caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Jaguars.

Note: Lockett's stats vs. Jaguars date back to 2016.

The Jaguars are allowing 305.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.

The Jaguars have allowed nine passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them eighth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Lockett put together a 12-yard performance against the Saints last week on two catches while being targeted three times.

Lockett has nine receptions (on 20 targets) for 104 yards over his last three games, averaging 34.7 yards per game.

Lockett's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Lockett 45 23.0% 29 437 3 3 20.0% D.K. Metcalf 50 25.5% 33 537 6 5 33.3% Freddie Swain 24 12.2% 16 169 2 2 13.3% Gerald Everett 15 7.7% 13 128 1 1 6.7%

