Publish date:
Tyler Lockett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Seattle vs. Jacksonville
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lockett has collected 437 yards on 29 receptions with three touchdowns, averaging 62.4 yards per game, on 45 targets.
- Lockett has been the target of 23.0% (45 total) of his team's 196 passing attempts this season.
- Lockett has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 20.0% of his team's 15 red zone pass attempts.
- The Seahawks have run 53.4% passing plays and 46.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lockett's matchup with the Jaguars.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- Against the Jaguars, Lockett collected 90 receiving yards in his lone career matchup, 43.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Lockett caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Jaguars.
- Note: Lockett's stats vs. Jaguars date back to 2016.
- The Jaguars are allowing 305.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.
- The Jaguars have allowed nine passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them eighth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Lockett put together a 12-yard performance against the Saints last week on two catches while being targeted three times.
- Lockett has nine receptions (on 20 targets) for 104 yards over his last three games, averaging 34.7 yards per game.
Lockett's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Lockett
45
23.0%
29
437
3
3
20.0%
D.K. Metcalf
50
25.5%
33
537
6
5
33.3%
Freddie Swain
24
12.2%
16
169
2
2
13.3%
Gerald Everett
15
7.7%
13
128
1
1
6.7%
Powered By Data Skrive