There will be player prop betting options available for Tyreek Hill before he suits up for NFL action on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Hill's Kansas City Chiefs (3-4) and the New York Giants (2-5) face off in a Week 8 matchup from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hill has hauled in 52 balls, with a team-best 641 receiving yards plus five touchdowns. He has been targeted 72 times, and is averaging 91.6 yards per game.

Hill has been the target of 24.6% (72 total) of his team's 293 passing attempts this season.

Hill has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 22.2% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have thrown the football in 63.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New York

Against the Giants, Hill totaled 68 receiving yards in his one career matchup, 68.0 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Hill did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Giants.

The 256.9 passing yards the Giants give up per game makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Giants have given up 14 passing TDs this season (2.0 per game), ranking them 22nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Hill put together a 49-yard performance against the Titans last week on six catches while being targeted nine times.

Hill's 34 targets have resulted in 22 grabs for 188 yards (62.7 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three games.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 72 24.6% 52 641 5 8 22.2% Travis Kelce 65 22.2% 45 533 4 5 13.9% Mecole Hardman 40 13.7% 30 289 1 6 16.7% Byron Pringle 23 7.8% 17 243 2 1 2.8%

