Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Kansas City vs. New York

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Tyreek Hill before he suits up for NFL action on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Hill's Kansas City Chiefs (3-4) and the New York Giants (2-5) face off in a Week 8 matchup from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hill has hauled in 52 balls, with a team-best 641 receiving yards plus five touchdowns. He has been targeted 72 times, and is averaging 91.6 yards per game.
  • Hill has been the target of 24.6% (72 total) of his team's 293 passing attempts this season.
  • Hill has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 22.2% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have thrown the football in 63.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hill's matchup with the Giants.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. New York

  • Against the Giants, Hill totaled 68 receiving yards in his one career matchup, 68.0 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • Hill did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Giants.
  • The 256.9 passing yards the Giants give up per game makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Giants have given up 14 passing TDs this season (2.0 per game), ranking them 22nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Hill put together a 49-yard performance against the Titans last week on six catches while being targeted nine times.
  • Hill's 34 targets have resulted in 22 grabs for 188 yards (62.7 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three games.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyreek Hill

72

24.6%

52

641

5

8

22.2%

Travis Kelce

65

22.2%

45

533

4

5

13.9%

Mecole Hardman

40

13.7%

30

289

1

6

16.7%

Byron Pringle

23

7.8%

17

243

2

1

2.8%

Powered By Data Skrive