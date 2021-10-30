Publish date:
Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Kansas City vs. New York
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hill has hauled in 52 balls, with a team-best 641 receiving yards plus five touchdowns. He has been targeted 72 times, and is averaging 91.6 yards per game.
- Hill has been the target of 24.6% (72 total) of his team's 293 passing attempts this season.
- Hill has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 22.2% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have thrown the football in 63.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hill's matchup with the Giants.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. New York
- Against the Giants, Hill totaled 68 receiving yards in his one career matchup, 68.0 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
- Hill did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Giants.
- The 256.9 passing yards the Giants give up per game makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Giants have given up 14 passing TDs this season (2.0 per game), ranking them 22nd among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Hill put together a 49-yard performance against the Titans last week on six catches while being targeted nine times.
- Hill's 34 targets have resulted in 22 grabs for 188 yards (62.7 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three games.
Hill's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyreek Hill
72
24.6%
52
641
5
8
22.2%
Travis Kelce
65
22.2%
45
533
4
5
13.9%
Mecole Hardman
40
13.7%
30
289
1
6
16.7%
Byron Pringle
23
7.8%
17
243
2
1
2.8%
Powered By Data Skrive