Publish date:
UCF vs. Temple College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UCF vs. Temple
Over/Under Insights
- UCF and its opponents have combined to score more than 52 points in five of seven games this season.
- Temple's games have gone over 52 points in three of six chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 54.7 points per game, 2.7 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 62.5 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 10.5 more than the 52 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Knights games this season is 63.1, 11.1 points above Saturday's over/under of 52.
- The 54.8 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 2.8 points more than this game's over/under.
UCF Stats and Trends
- UCF has two wins against the spread in seven games this season.
- The Knights have covered the spread once this season when favored by 10.5 points or more (in two chances).
- UCF's games this year have hit the over four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
- This year, the Knights rack up just 1.2 fewer points per game (32.7) than the Owls allow (33.9).
- When UCF records more than 33.9 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Knights rack up 419.4 yards per game, 43.1 more yards than the 376.3 the Owls give up per outing.
- UCF is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses over 376.3 yards.
- The Knights have turned the ball over three more times (10 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (7) this season.
Temple Stats and Trends
- Temple has two wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- The Owls have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 10.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Temple has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this season (three times over six games with a set point total).
- This year the Owls put up 6.6 fewer points per game (22.0) than the Knights surrender (28.6).
- Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 28.6 points.
- The Owls collect 325.1 yards per game, 45.9 fewer yards than the 371.0 the Knights allow.
- When Temple totals over 371.0 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Owls have turned the ball over 11 times, two fewer times than the Knights have forced turnovers (13).
Season Stats
|UCF
|Stats
|Temple
32.7
Avg. Points Scored
22.0
28.6
Avg. Points Allowed
33.9
419.4
Avg. Total Yards
325.1
371.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
376.3
10
Giveaways
11
13
Takeaways
7