The UCF Knights (4-3, 0-0 AAC) are 10.5-point favorites when they visit the Temple Owls (3-4, 0-0 AAC) in an AAC matchup on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field. The point total is 52.

Odds for UCF vs. Temple

Over/Under Insights

UCF and its opponents have combined to score more than 52 points in five of seven games this season.

Temple's games have gone over 52 points in three of six chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 54.7 points per game, 2.7 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 62.5 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 10.5 more than the 52 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Knights games this season is 63.1, 11.1 points above Saturday's over/under of 52.

The 54.8 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 2.8 points more than this game's over/under.

UCF Stats and Trends

UCF has two wins against the spread in seven games this season.

The Knights have covered the spread once this season when favored by 10.5 points or more (in two chances).

UCF's games this year have hit the over four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

This year, the Knights rack up just 1.2 fewer points per game (32.7) than the Owls allow (33.9).

When UCF records more than 33.9 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Knights rack up 419.4 yards per game, 43.1 more yards than the 376.3 the Owls give up per outing.

UCF is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses over 376.3 yards.

The Knights have turned the ball over three more times (10 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Temple Stats and Trends

Temple has two wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Owls have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 10.5 points or more (in three chances).

Temple has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this season (three times over six games with a set point total).

This year the Owls put up 6.6 fewer points per game (22.0) than the Knights surrender (28.6).

Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 28.6 points.

The Owls collect 325.1 yards per game, 45.9 fewer yards than the 371.0 the Knights allow.

When Temple totals over 371.0 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Owls have turned the ball over 11 times, two fewer times than the Knights have forced turnovers (13).

Season Stats