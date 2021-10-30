The USC Trojans (3-4, 0-0 Pac-12) bring the 13th-ranked passing attack in college football into a matchup with the Arizona Wildcats (0-7, 0-0 Pac-12), who have the No. 13 passing defense, on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Trojans are heavy, 21.5-point favorites. The total for this game has been set at 55.5 points.

Odds for USC vs. Arizona

Over/Under Insights

USC's games this season have gone over 55.5 points four of seven times.

Arizona has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to score 44.2 points per game, 11.3 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 58.3 points per game, 2.8 more than this contest's over/under.

Trojans games this season feature an average total of 57.3 points, a number 1.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 55.5 total in this game is 3.4 points higher than the 52.1 average total in Wildcats games this season.

USC Stats and Trends

In USC's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

USC's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

This year, the Trojans average just 0.5 fewer points per game (29.9) than the Wildcats allow (30.4).

USC is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 30.4 points.

The Trojans average 82.4 more yards per game (444.7) than the Wildcats allow per contest (362.3).

USC is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team totals over 362.3 yards.

This year, the Trojans have turned the ball over 13 times, eight more than the Wildcats' takeaways (5).

Arizona Stats and Trends

Arizona has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Wildcats have been underdogs by 21.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Arizona's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

This season the Wildcats rack up 13.6 fewer points per game (14.3) than the Trojans allow (27.9).

The Wildcats collect 339.1 yards per game, 43.2 fewer yards than the 382.3 the Trojans give up.

When Arizona totals over 382.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

This season the Wildcats have turned the ball over 16 times, five more than the Trojans' takeaways (11).

Season Stats