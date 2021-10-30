Publish date:
USC vs. Arizona College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for USC vs. Arizona
Over/Under Insights
- USC's games this season have gone over 55.5 points four of seven times.
- Arizona has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in one game this season.
- The two teams combine to score 44.2 points per game, 11.3 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 58.3 points per game, 2.8 more than this contest's over/under.
- Trojans games this season feature an average total of 57.3 points, a number 1.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 55.5 total in this game is 3.4 points higher than the 52.1 average total in Wildcats games this season.
USC Stats and Trends
- In USC's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- USC's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- This year, the Trojans average just 0.5 fewer points per game (29.9) than the Wildcats allow (30.4).
- USC is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 30.4 points.
- The Trojans average 82.4 more yards per game (444.7) than the Wildcats allow per contest (362.3).
- USC is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team totals over 362.3 yards.
- This year, the Trojans have turned the ball over 13 times, eight more than the Wildcats' takeaways (5).
Arizona Stats and Trends
- Arizona has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- The Wildcats have been underdogs by 21.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- Arizona's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- This season the Wildcats rack up 13.6 fewer points per game (14.3) than the Trojans allow (27.9).
- The Wildcats collect 339.1 yards per game, 43.2 fewer yards than the 382.3 the Trojans give up.
- When Arizona totals over 382.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- This season the Wildcats have turned the ball over 16 times, five more than the Trojans' takeaways (11).
Season Stats
|USC
|Stats
|Arizona
29.9
Avg. Points Scored
14.3
27.9
Avg. Points Allowed
30.4
444.7
Avg. Total Yards
339.1
382.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
362.3
13
Giveaways
16
11
Takeaways
5