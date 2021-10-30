Publish date:
Utah State vs. Hawaii College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Utah State vs. Hawaii
Over/Under Insights
- Utah State and its opponents have combined for 65.5 points only twice this year.
- Hawaii has combined with its opponents to score more than 65.5 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.6, is 7.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is five points greater than the 60.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Aggies games have an average total of 61.4 points this season, 4.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 63.9 PPG average total in Rainbow Warriors games this season is 1.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Utah State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Utah State is 4-3-0 this season.
- The Aggies have covered the spread once this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Utah State's games this year have gone over the point total two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Aggies score 28.6 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors allow per contest (31.8).
- When Utah State puts up more than 31.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Aggies average 464.7 yards per game, just 16.4 more than the 448.3 the Rainbow Warriors allow per contest.
- Utah State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals more than 448.3 yards.
- This year, the Aggies have 11 turnovers, seven fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have takeaways (18).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Utah State at SISportsbook.
Hawaii Stats and Trends
- In Hawaii's eight games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Rainbow Warriors have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 5.5 points or more (in five chances).
- Hawaii's games this year have gone over the point total two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
- This season the Rainbow Warriors put up just 0.3 more points per game (29) than the Aggies give up (28.7).
- Hawaii is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team records more than 28.7 points.
- The Rainbow Warriors collect 23.2 fewer yards per game (422.5) than the Aggies allow per contest (445.7).
- Hawaii is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team totals more than 445.7 yards.
- The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 19 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Aggies have forced (10).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Utah State
|Stats
|Hawaii
28.6
Avg. Points Scored
29
28.7
Avg. Points Allowed
31.8
464.7
Avg. Total Yards
422.5
445.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
448.3
11
Giveaways
19
10
Takeaways
18