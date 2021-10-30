The Utah State Aggies (5-2, 0-0 MWC) are 5.5-point favorites when they host the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-4, 0-0 MWC) in a MWC matchup on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. The total for this matchup has been set at 65.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Utah State vs. Hawaii

Over/Under Insights

Utah State and its opponents have combined for 65.5 points only twice this year.

Hawaii has combined with its opponents to score more than 65.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.6, is 7.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is five points greater than the 60.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Aggies games have an average total of 61.4 points this season, 4.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 63.9 PPG average total in Rainbow Warriors games this season is 1.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Utah State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Utah State is 4-3-0 this season.

The Aggies have covered the spread once this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in two chances).

Utah State's games this year have gone over the point total two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Aggies score 28.6 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors allow per contest (31.8).

When Utah State puts up more than 31.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Aggies average 464.7 yards per game, just 16.4 more than the 448.3 the Rainbow Warriors allow per contest.

Utah State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals more than 448.3 yards.

This year, the Aggies have 11 turnovers, seven fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have takeaways (18).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Utah State at SISportsbook.

Hawaii Stats and Trends

In Hawaii's eight games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Rainbow Warriors have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 5.5 points or more (in five chances).

Hawaii's games this year have gone over the point total two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

This season the Rainbow Warriors put up just 0.3 more points per game (29) than the Aggies give up (28.7).

Hawaii is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team records more than 28.7 points.

The Rainbow Warriors collect 23.2 fewer yards per game (422.5) than the Aggies allow per contest (445.7).

Hawaii is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team totals more than 445.7 yards.

The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 19 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Aggies have forced (10).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats