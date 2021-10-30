The Utah Utes (4-3, 0-0 Pac-12) are favored by 6.5 points when they host the UCLA Bruins (5-3, 0-0 Pac-12) in Pac-12 action on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. An over/under of 60.5 is set in the game.

Odds for Utah vs. UCLA

Over/Under Insights

Utah and its opponents have gone over the current 60.5-point total in three of six games (50%) this season.

UCLA and its opponents have combined to score more than 60.5 points in four of eight games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 4.7 points lower than the two team's combined 65.2 points per game average.

The 51.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.8 fewer than the 60.5 over/under in this contest.

Utes games have an average total of 51.3 points this season, 9.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Bruins have averaged a total of 61.8 points, 1.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Utah Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Utah has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Utes are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 6.5 points or more (in three chances).

Utah's games this year have gone over the total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).

This year, the Utes average 5.6 more points per game (31.9) than the Bruins give up (26.3).

Utah is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 26.3 points.

The Utes collect 408.9 yards per game, 23.1 more yards than the 385.8 the Bruins allow per matchup.

In games that Utah piles up more than 385.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year, the Utes have 10 turnovers, four fewer than the Bruins have takeaways (14).

UCLA Stats and Trends

UCLA is 5-3-0 against the spread this season.

UCLA's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).

The Bruins average 33.3 points per game, 7.9 more than the Utes give up (25.4).

UCLA is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team scores more than 25.4 points.

The Bruins rack up 52.0 more yards per game (416.3) than the Utes allow per outing (364.3).

UCLA is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team piles up over 364.3 yards.

The Bruins have eight giveaways this season, while the Utes have nine takeaways .

Season Stats