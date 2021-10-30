Publish date:
Utah vs. UCLA College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Utah vs. UCLA
Over/Under Insights
- Utah and its opponents have gone over the current 60.5-point total in three of six games (50%) this season.
- UCLA and its opponents have combined to score more than 60.5 points in four of eight games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 4.7 points lower than the two team's combined 65.2 points per game average.
- The 51.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.8 fewer than the 60.5 over/under in this contest.
- Utes games have an average total of 51.3 points this season, 9.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Bruins have averaged a total of 61.8 points, 1.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Utah Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Utah has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the Utes are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 6.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Utah's games this year have gone over the total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).
- This year, the Utes average 5.6 more points per game (31.9) than the Bruins give up (26.3).
- Utah is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 26.3 points.
- The Utes collect 408.9 yards per game, 23.1 more yards than the 385.8 the Bruins allow per matchup.
- In games that Utah piles up more than 385.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- This year, the Utes have 10 turnovers, four fewer than the Bruins have takeaways (14).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Utah at SISportsbook.
UCLA Stats and Trends
- UCLA is 5-3-0 against the spread this season.
- UCLA's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Bruins average 33.3 points per game, 7.9 more than the Utes give up (25.4).
- UCLA is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team scores more than 25.4 points.
- The Bruins rack up 52.0 more yards per game (416.3) than the Utes allow per outing (364.3).
- UCLA is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team piles up over 364.3 yards.
- The Bruins have eight giveaways this season, while the Utes have nine takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Utah
|Stats
|UCLA
31.9
Avg. Points Scored
33.3
25.4
Avg. Points Allowed
26.3
408.9
Avg. Total Yards
416.3
364.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
385.8
10
Giveaways
8
9
Takeaways
14