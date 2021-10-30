Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Wake Forest vs. Duke College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

ACC foes square off when the No. 13 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-0, 0-0 ACC) host the Duke Blue Devils (3-4, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Truist Field. Wake Forest is favored by 16.5 points. The game has a 71.5-point over/under.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Wake Forest vs. Duke

Over/Under Insights

  • Wake Forest and its opponents have combined for 71.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this season.
  • Duke has combined with its opponents to score more than 71.5 points in one game this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 70.1, is 1.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 13.6 points above the 57.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The Demon Deacons and their opponents score an average of 61.7 points per game, 9.8 fewer than Saturday's total.
  • The 71.5 over/under in this game is 10.6 points higher than the 60.9 average total in Blue Devils games this season.
  • Wake Forest is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.
  • This season, the Demon Deacons have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 16.5 points or more.
  • Wake Forest's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).
  • The Demon Deacons put up 43.1 points per game, 11.5 more than the Blue Devils surrender per outing (31.6).
  • Wake Forest is 4-3 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 31.6 points.
  • The Demon Deacons rack up 469.6 yards per game, 26.3 more yards than the 443.3 the Blue Devils give up per contest.
  • When Wake Forest totals over 443.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Demon Deacons have six giveaways this season, while the Blue Devils have 10 takeaways .
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Wake Forest at SISportsbook.
  • Duke is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.
  • This season, the Blue Devils are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 16.5 points or more.
  • Duke's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
  • The Blue Devils average 27 points per game, comparable to the 26.3 the Demon Deacons surrender.
  • Duke is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 26.3 points.
  • The Blue Devils average 34.9 more yards per game (472.3) than the Demon Deacons give up per contest (437.4).
  • When Duke churns out over 437.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Blue Devils have turned the ball over 14 times, two fewer times than the Demon Deacons have forced turnovers (16).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Wake ForestStatsDuke

43.1

Avg. Points Scored

27

26.3

Avg. Points Allowed

31.6

469.6

Avg. Total Yards

472.3

437.4

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

443.3

6

Giveaways

14

16

Takeaways

10