Publish date:
Wake Forest vs. Duke College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Wake Forest vs. Duke
Over/Under Insights
- Wake Forest and its opponents have combined for 71.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this season.
- Duke has combined with its opponents to score more than 71.5 points in one game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 70.1, is 1.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 13.6 points above the 57.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Demon Deacons and their opponents score an average of 61.7 points per game, 9.8 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 71.5 over/under in this game is 10.6 points higher than the 60.9 average total in Blue Devils games this season.
Wake Forest Stats and Trends
- Wake Forest is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Demon Deacons have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 16.5 points or more.
- Wake Forest's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Demon Deacons put up 43.1 points per game, 11.5 more than the Blue Devils surrender per outing (31.6).
- Wake Forest is 4-3 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 31.6 points.
- The Demon Deacons rack up 469.6 yards per game, 26.3 more yards than the 443.3 the Blue Devils give up per contest.
- When Wake Forest totals over 443.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Demon Deacons have six giveaways this season, while the Blue Devils have 10 takeaways .
Duke Stats and Trends
- Duke is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Blue Devils are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 16.5 points or more.
- Duke's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Blue Devils average 27 points per game, comparable to the 26.3 the Demon Deacons surrender.
- Duke is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 26.3 points.
- The Blue Devils average 34.9 more yards per game (472.3) than the Demon Deacons give up per contest (437.4).
- When Duke churns out over 437.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Blue Devils have turned the ball over 14 times, two fewer times than the Demon Deacons have forced turnovers (16).
Season Stats
|Wake Forest
|Stats
|Duke
43.1
Avg. Points Scored
27
26.3
Avg. Points Allowed
31.6
469.6
Avg. Total Yards
472.3
437.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
443.3
6
Giveaways
14
16
Takeaways
10