ACC foes square off when the No. 13 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-0, 0-0 ACC) host the Duke Blue Devils (3-4, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Truist Field. Wake Forest is favored by 16.5 points. The game has a 71.5-point over/under.

Odds for Wake Forest vs. Duke

Over/Under Insights

Wake Forest and its opponents have combined for 71.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this season.

Duke has combined with its opponents to score more than 71.5 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 70.1, is 1.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 13.6 points above the 57.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Demon Deacons and their opponents score an average of 61.7 points per game, 9.8 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 71.5 over/under in this game is 10.6 points higher than the 60.9 average total in Blue Devils games this season.

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

Wake Forest is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Demon Deacons have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 16.5 points or more.

Wake Forest's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Demon Deacons put up 43.1 points per game, 11.5 more than the Blue Devils surrender per outing (31.6).

Wake Forest is 4-3 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 31.6 points.

The Demon Deacons rack up 469.6 yards per game, 26.3 more yards than the 443.3 the Blue Devils give up per contest.

When Wake Forest totals over 443.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Demon Deacons have six giveaways this season, while the Blue Devils have 10 takeaways .

Duke Stats and Trends

Duke is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Blue Devils are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 16.5 points or more.

Duke's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Blue Devils average 27 points per game, comparable to the 26.3 the Demon Deacons surrender.

Duke is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 26.3 points.

The Blue Devils average 34.9 more yards per game (472.3) than the Demon Deacons give up per contest (437.4).

When Duke churns out over 437.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Blue Devils have turned the ball over 14 times, two fewer times than the Demon Deacons have forced turnovers (16).

Season Stats