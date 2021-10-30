Oddsmakers heavily favor the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-4, 0-0 C-USA) when they host the Charlotte 49ers (4-3, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in a matchup between C-USA foes at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. Western Kentucky is favored by 17.5 points. The contest has an over/under of 73 points.

Odds for Western Kentucky vs. Charlotte

Over/Under Insights

Western Kentucky and its opponents have combined to score more than 73 points in three of six games this season.

Charlotte's games have gone over 73 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 66.8 points per game, 6.2 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 12.6 points greater than the 60.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Hilltoppers and their opponents score an average of 66.1 points per game, 6.9 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the 49ers have averaged a total of 58.6 points, 14.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Western Kentucky is 3-3-0 this season.

Western Kentucky has gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (four times in six games with a set point total).

The Hilltoppers put up 12.5 more points per game (39.9) than the 49ers allow (27.4).

When Western Kentucky scores more than 27.4 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Hilltoppers rack up 98.3 more yards per game (542.9) than the 49ers allow per outing (444.6).

In games that Western Kentucky piles up over 444.6 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Hilltoppers have turned the ball over seven times this season, one fewer than the 49ers have forced (8).

Charlotte Stats and Trends

Charlotte has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

Charlotte's games this year have gone over the point total two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

This season the 49ers average 6.1 fewer points per game (26.9) than the Hilltoppers give up (33).

Charlotte is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team records more than 33 points.

The 49ers rack up 51.3 fewer yards per game (397) than the Hilltoppers give up per outing (448.3).

In games that Charlotte picks up more than 448.3 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The 49ers have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Hilltoppers have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Season Stats