Publish date:
Western Kentucky vs. Charlotte College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Western Kentucky vs. Charlotte
Over/Under Insights
- Western Kentucky and its opponents have combined to score more than 73 points in three of six games this season.
- Charlotte's games have gone over 73 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to average 66.8 points per game, 6.2 less than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 12.6 points greater than the 60.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Hilltoppers and their opponents score an average of 66.1 points per game, 6.9 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the 49ers have averaged a total of 58.6 points, 14.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Western Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Western Kentucky is 3-3-0 this season.
- Western Kentucky has gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (four times in six games with a set point total).
- The Hilltoppers put up 12.5 more points per game (39.9) than the 49ers allow (27.4).
- When Western Kentucky scores more than 27.4 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
- The Hilltoppers rack up 98.3 more yards per game (542.9) than the 49ers allow per outing (444.6).
- In games that Western Kentucky piles up over 444.6 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
- The Hilltoppers have turned the ball over seven times this season, one fewer than the 49ers have forced (8).
Charlotte Stats and Trends
- Charlotte has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.
- Charlotte's games this year have gone over the point total two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
- This season the 49ers average 6.1 fewer points per game (26.9) than the Hilltoppers give up (33).
- Charlotte is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team records more than 33 points.
- The 49ers rack up 51.3 fewer yards per game (397) than the Hilltoppers give up per outing (448.3).
- In games that Charlotte picks up more than 448.3 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The 49ers have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Hilltoppers have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Season Stats
|Western Kentucky
|Stats
|Charlotte
39.9
Avg. Points Scored
26.9
33
Avg. Points Allowed
27.4
542.9
Avg. Total Yards
397
448.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
444.6
7
Giveaways
9
8
Takeaways
8