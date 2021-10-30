The Heartland Trophy is up for grabs when the Wisconsin Badgers (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) and the No. 9 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) clash on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers are 3.5-point favorites. The point total is set at 36.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Iowa

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin and its opponents have gone over the current 36-point total in four of seven games this season.

Iowa's games have gone over 36 points in six of seven chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 13.1 points lower than the two team's combined 49.1 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is three points greater than the 33 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Badgers games this season feature an average total of 44.4 points, a number 8.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 45.9 PPG average total in Hawkeyes games this season is 9.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Wisconsin has three wins against the spread in seven games this season.

The Badgers are 3-3 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.

Wisconsin's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Badgers score 21.1 points per game, 6.5 more than the Hawkeyes surrender per outing (14.6).

Wisconsin is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team records more than 14.6 points.

The Badgers collect 63.2 more yards per game (364.3) than the Hawkeyes allow per contest (301.1).

When Wisconsin totals over 301.1 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Badgers have 17 giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have 20 takeaways .

Iowa Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Iowa is 5-2-0 this year.

The Hawkeyes covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.

Iowa's games this year have hit the over two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

This season the Hawkeyes put up 9.6 more points per game (28) than the Badgers surrender (18.4).

Iowa is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team notches more than 18.4 points.

The Hawkeyes rack up 87.9 more yards per game (310.9) than the Badgers give up per contest (223).

In games that Iowa picks up more than 223 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This year the Hawkeyes have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Badgers' takeaways (8).

Season Stats