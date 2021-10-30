Publish date:
Wisconsin vs. Iowa College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Wisconsin vs. Iowa
Over/Under Insights
- Wisconsin and its opponents have gone over the current 36-point total in four of seven games this season.
- Iowa's games have gone over 36 points in six of seven chances this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 13.1 points lower than the two team's combined 49.1 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is three points greater than the 33 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Badgers games this season feature an average total of 44.4 points, a number 8.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 45.9 PPG average total in Hawkeyes games this season is 9.9 points more than this game's over/under.
Wisconsin Stats and Trends
- Wisconsin has three wins against the spread in seven games this season.
- The Badgers are 3-3 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.
- Wisconsin's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Badgers score 21.1 points per game, 6.5 more than the Hawkeyes surrender per outing (14.6).
- Wisconsin is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team records more than 14.6 points.
- The Badgers collect 63.2 more yards per game (364.3) than the Hawkeyes allow per contest (301.1).
- When Wisconsin totals over 301.1 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Badgers have 17 giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have 20 takeaways .
Iowa Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Iowa is 5-2-0 this year.
- The Hawkeyes covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.
- Iowa's games this year have hit the over two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
- This season the Hawkeyes put up 9.6 more points per game (28) than the Badgers surrender (18.4).
- Iowa is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team notches more than 18.4 points.
- The Hawkeyes rack up 87.9 more yards per game (310.9) than the Badgers give up per contest (223).
- In games that Iowa picks up more than 223 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- This year the Hawkeyes have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Badgers' takeaways (8).
Season Stats
|Wisconsin
|Stats
|Iowa
21.1
Avg. Points Scored
28
18.4
Avg. Points Allowed
14.6
364.3
Avg. Total Yards
310.9
223
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
301.1
17
Giveaways
9
8
Takeaways
20