Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Zack Moss Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Buffalo vs. Miami

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Zack Moss and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. AFC East foes meet in Week 8 when Moss and the Buffalo Bills (4-2) take the field against the Miami Dolphins (1-6) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Zack Moss Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Moss has 208 rushing yards on 54 attempts (34.7 yards per carry), and three touchdowns.
  • He also averages 18.2 receiving yards per game, catching 10 passes for 109 yards and one touchdown.
  • He has received 54 of his team's 179 carries this season (30.2%).
  • The Bills have thrown the ball in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Moss' matchup with the Dolphins.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Miami

  • Moss has averaged 23.7 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Dolphins, 25.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In one of three games versus the Dolphins Moss has rushed for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in that game.
  • Moss will go up against a Dolphins squad that allows 117.7 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 19th-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Dolphins are ranked 22nd in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 6 matchup with the Titans, Moss picked up 24 yards on eight carries.
  • Moss added two catches for 15 yards.
  • Over his last three outings, Moss has 122 rushing yards (40.7 per game) on 33 carries with one touchdown.
  • He also has 70 receiving yards (23.3 ypg) on five catches.

Moss' Buffalo Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Zack Moss

54

30.2%

208

3

17

39.5%

3.9

Devin Singletary

60

33.5%

311

1

8

18.6%

5.2

Josh Allen

44

24.6%

214

2

15

34.9%

4.9

Mitchell Trubisky

10

5.6%

27

1

1

2.3%

2.7

Powered By Data Skrive