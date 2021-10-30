In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Zack Moss and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. AFC East foes meet in Week 8 when Moss and the Buffalo Bills (4-2) take the field against the Miami Dolphins (1-6) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Zack Moss Prop Bet Odds

Zack Moss Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Moss has 208 rushing yards on 54 attempts (34.7 yards per carry), and three touchdowns.

He also averages 18.2 receiving yards per game, catching 10 passes for 109 yards and one touchdown.

He has received 54 of his team's 179 carries this season (30.2%).

The Bills have thrown the ball in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Miami

Moss has averaged 23.7 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Dolphins, 25.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In one of three games versus the Dolphins Moss has rushed for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in that game.

Moss will go up against a Dolphins squad that allows 117.7 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 19th-ranked rush defense.

This year the Dolphins are ranked 22nd in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).

Recent Performances

In his Week 6 matchup with the Titans, Moss picked up 24 yards on eight carries.

Moss added two catches for 15 yards.

Over his last three outings, Moss has 122 rushing yards (40.7 per game) on 33 carries with one touchdown.

He also has 70 receiving yards (23.3 ypg) on five catches.

Moss' Buffalo Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Zack Moss 54 30.2% 208 3 17 39.5% 3.9 Devin Singletary 60 33.5% 311 1 8 18.6% 5.2 Josh Allen 44 24.6% 214 2 15 34.9% 4.9 Mitchell Trubisky 10 5.6% 27 1 1 2.3% 2.7

