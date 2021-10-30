Publish date:
Zack Moss Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Buffalo vs. Miami
Zack Moss Prop Bet Odds
Zack Moss Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Moss has 208 rushing yards on 54 attempts (34.7 yards per carry), and three touchdowns.
- He also averages 18.2 receiving yards per game, catching 10 passes for 109 yards and one touchdown.
- He has received 54 of his team's 179 carries this season (30.2%).
- The Bills have thrown the ball in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Miami
- Moss has averaged 23.7 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Dolphins, 25.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In one of three games versus the Dolphins Moss has rushed for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in that game.
- Moss will go up against a Dolphins squad that allows 117.7 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 19th-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Dolphins are ranked 22nd in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).
Recent Performances
- In his Week 6 matchup with the Titans, Moss picked up 24 yards on eight carries.
- Moss added two catches for 15 yards.
- Over his last three outings, Moss has 122 rushing yards (40.7 per game) on 33 carries with one touchdown.
- He also has 70 receiving yards (23.3 ypg) on five catches.
Moss' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Zack Moss
54
30.2%
208
3
17
39.5%
3.9
Devin Singletary
60
33.5%
311
1
8
18.6%
5.2
Josh Allen
44
24.6%
214
2
15
34.9%
4.9
Mitchell Trubisky
10
5.6%
27
1
1
2.3%
2.7
