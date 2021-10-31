Publish date:
A.J. Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Tennessee vs. Indianapolis
A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds
A.J. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brown's team-leading 354 receiving yards (50.6 per game) have come on 25 receptions (43 targets) including two touchdowns.
- Brown has been the target of 18.6% (43 total) of his team's 231 passing attempts this season.
- Brown (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.8% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
- The Titans have called a pass in 50.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Brown is averaging 37.8 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Colts, 39.7 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (77.5).
- In five matchups, Brown has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Colts.
- The 256.3 yards per game the Colts are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
- With 16 passing TDs conceded this season, the Colts defense is ranked 30th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Brown hauled in eight passes for 133 yards (16.6 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown while being targeted nine times.
- Brown has also contributed with 262 yards on 18 grabs and one touchdown during his last three games. He was targeted 24 times and averaged 87.3 receiving yards per game.
Brown's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Brown
43
18.6%
25
354
2
4
11.8%
Julio Jones
27
11.7%
17
301
0
3
8.8%
Chester Rogers
21
9.1%
14
186
1
2
5.9%
Jeremy McNichols
24
10.4%
18
170
1
2
5.9%
