Publish date:
Adam Thielen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Minnesota vs. Dallas
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Adam Thielen Prop Bet Odds
Adam Thielen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Thielen's stat line this year shows 37 grabs for 393 yards and five touchdowns. He puts up 65.5 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 50 times.
- So far this season, 20.8% of the 240 passes thrown by his team have gone Thielen's way.
- Thielen has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 25.0% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings have run 58.5% passing plays and 41.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Thielen's matchup with the Cowboys.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Against the Cowboys, Thielen has averaged 69.7 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 7.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Thielen, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. And he had multiple TDs in that game.
- The Cowboys have the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 311.2 yards per game through the air.
- With 12 passing TDs conceded this season, the Cowboys defense is ranked 17th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Thielen put together a 126-yard performance against the Panthers in Week 6 on 11 catches while being targeted 13 times and scoring one touchdown.
- Thielen has reeled in 16 passes (on 24 targets) for 212 yards (70.7 per game) and one touchdown over his last three outings.
Thielen's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Adam Thielen
50
20.8%
37
393
5
6
25.0%
Justin Jefferson
59
24.6%
41
542
3
6
25.0%
K.J. Osborn
35
14.6%
26
311
2
2
8.3%
Tyler Conklin
30
12.5%
22
240
1
4
16.7%
Powered By Data Skrive