October 31, 2021
Adam Thielen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Minnesota vs. Dallas

There will be player prop betting options available for Adam Thielen before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Thielen and the Minnesota Vikings (3-3) hit the field against the Dallas Cowboys (5-1) in Week 8 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Adam Thielen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Thielen's stat line this year shows 37 grabs for 393 yards and five touchdowns. He puts up 65.5 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 50 times.
  • So far this season, 20.8% of the 240 passes thrown by his team have gone Thielen's way.
  • Thielen has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 25.0% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings have run 58.5% passing plays and 41.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Against the Cowboys, Thielen has averaged 69.7 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 7.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Thielen, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. And he had multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Cowboys have the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 311.2 yards per game through the air.
  • With 12 passing TDs conceded this season, the Cowboys defense is ranked 17th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Thielen put together a 126-yard performance against the Panthers in Week 6 on 11 catches while being targeted 13 times and scoring one touchdown.
  • Thielen has reeled in 16 passes (on 24 targets) for 212 yards (70.7 per game) and one touchdown over his last three outings.

Thielen's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Adam Thielen

50

20.8%

37

393

5

6

25.0%

Justin Jefferson

59

24.6%

41

542

3

6

25.0%

K.J. Osborn

35

14.6%

26

311

2

2

8.3%

Tyler Conklin

30

12.5%

22

240

1

4

16.7%

