There will be player prop betting options available for Adam Thielen before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Thielen and the Minnesota Vikings (3-3) hit the field against the Dallas Cowboys (5-1) in Week 8 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Adam Thielen Prop Bet Odds

Adam Thielen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Thielen's stat line this year shows 37 grabs for 393 yards and five touchdowns. He puts up 65.5 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 50 times.

So far this season, 20.8% of the 240 passes thrown by his team have gone Thielen's way.

Thielen has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 25.0% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings have run 58.5% passing plays and 41.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Dallas

Against the Cowboys, Thielen has averaged 69.7 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 7.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Thielen, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. And he had multiple TDs in that game.

The Cowboys have the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 311.2 yards per game through the air.

With 12 passing TDs conceded this season, the Cowboys defense is ranked 17th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Thielen put together a 126-yard performance against the Panthers in Week 6 on 11 catches while being targeted 13 times and scoring one touchdown.

Thielen has reeled in 16 passes (on 24 targets) for 212 yards (70.7 per game) and one touchdown over his last three outings.

Thielen's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Adam Thielen 50 20.8% 37 393 5 6 25.0% Justin Jefferson 59 24.6% 41 542 3 6 25.0% K.J. Osborn 35 14.6% 26 311 2 2 8.3% Tyler Conklin 30 12.5% 22 240 1 4 16.7%

