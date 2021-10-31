Publish date:
Air Force vs. Army College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Air Force vs. Army
Over/Under Insights
- Air Force and its opponents have combined to put up more than 37.5 points in five of seven games this season.
- So far this season, 71.4% of Army's games (5/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 37.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.9, is 26.4 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- The 44.5 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 7.0 more than the 37.5 total in this contest.
- Falcons games this season feature an average total of 47.3 points, a number 9.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Black Knights have averaged a total of 48.4 points, 10.9 more than the set total in this contest.
Air Force Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Air Force is 5-2-0 this season.
- The Falcons have an against the spread record of 4-2 in their six games as a favorite of 3 points or more so far this season.
- Air Force's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Falcons put up 29.3 points per game, comparable to the 27.7 per matchup the Black Knights give up.
- When Air Force puts up more than 27.7 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Falcons average 395.8 yards per game, 63.2 more yards than the 332.6 the Black Knights allow per contest.
- In games that Air Force totals over 332.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Falcons have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Black Knights.
Army Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Army is 3-4-0 this year.
- This year, the Black Knights have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
- Army's games this season have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).
- The Black Knights score 17.8 more points per game (34.6) than the Falcons allow (16.8).
- Army is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 16.8 points.
- The Black Knights average 118.6 more yards per game (400.0) than the Falcons give up (281.4).
- In games that Army picks up more than 281.4 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Black Knights have turned the ball over six times, five fewer times than the Falcons have forced turnovers (11).
Season Stats
|Air Force
|Stats
|Army
29.3
Avg. Points Scored
34.6
16.8
Avg. Points Allowed
27.7
395.8
Avg. Total Yards
400.0
281.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
332.6
6
Giveaways
6
11
Takeaways
6