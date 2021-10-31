The Air Force Falcons (6-2) will test their first-ranked rushing attack against the Army Black Knights (4-3), who have the No. 2 rush defense in the nation, on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Falcons are favored by 3 points in the outing. The over/under is 37.5 in this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Air Force vs. Army

Over/Under Insights

Air Force and its opponents have combined to put up more than 37.5 points in five of seven games this season.

So far this season, 71.4% of Army's games (5/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 37.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.9, is 26.4 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 44.5 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 7.0 more than the 37.5 total in this contest.

Falcons games this season feature an average total of 47.3 points, a number 9.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Black Knights have averaged a total of 48.4 points, 10.9 more than the set total in this contest.

Air Force Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Air Force is 5-2-0 this season.

The Falcons have an against the spread record of 4-2 in their six games as a favorite of 3 points or more so far this season.

Air Force's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Falcons put up 29.3 points per game, comparable to the 27.7 per matchup the Black Knights give up.

When Air Force puts up more than 27.7 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Falcons average 395.8 yards per game, 63.2 more yards than the 332.6 the Black Knights allow per contest.

In games that Air Force totals over 332.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Falcons have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Black Knights.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Air Force at SISportsbook.

Army Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Army is 3-4-0 this year.

This year, the Black Knights have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Army's games this season have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).

The Black Knights score 17.8 more points per game (34.6) than the Falcons allow (16.8).

Army is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 16.8 points.

The Black Knights average 118.6 more yards per game (400.0) than the Falcons give up (281.4).

In games that Army picks up more than 281.4 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Black Knights have turned the ball over six times, five fewer times than the Falcons have forced turnovers (11).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats