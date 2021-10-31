Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Alex Collins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Seattle vs. Jacksonville

Author:

Alex Collins will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Collins and the Seattle Seahawks (2-5) play the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) in Week 8 at Lumen Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Alex Collins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Seattle's top rusher, Collins, has rushed 64 times for 260 yards (37.1 per game), with two touchdowns.
  • And he has caught six passes for 65 yards (9.3 per game).
  • His team has rushed the ball 171 times this season, and he's taken 64 of those attempts (37.4%).
  • The Seahawks have called a pass in 53.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Collins' matchup with the Jaguars.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • Collins' 82 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Jaguars are 24.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Collins did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Jaguars.
  • The Jaguars have the NFL's 17th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 114.3 yards per game.
  • This season the Jaguars have conceded nine rushing TDs. They are ranked 29th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Saints last week, Collins rushed 16 times for 35 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Collins has piled up 183 rushing yards (61.0 per game) on 51 attempts with one touchdown.
  • He's also averaged 10.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing four passes for 31 yards.

Collins' Seattle Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Alex Collins

64

37.4%

260

2

9

50.0%

4.1

Chris Carson

54

31.6%

232

3

7

38.9%

4.3

Russell Wilson

17

9.9%

68

1

1

5.6%

4.0

Travis Homer

5

2.9%

51

0

0

0.0%

10.2

Powered By Data Skrive