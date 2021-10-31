Alex Collins will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Collins and the Seattle Seahawks (2-5) play the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) in Week 8 at Lumen Field.

Alex Collins Prop Bet Odds

Alex Collins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Seattle's top rusher, Collins, has rushed 64 times for 260 yards (37.1 per game), with two touchdowns.

And he has caught six passes for 65 yards (9.3 per game).

His team has rushed the ball 171 times this season, and he's taken 64 of those attempts (37.4%).

The Seahawks have called a pass in 53.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

Collins' 82 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Jaguars are 24.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Collins did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Jaguars.

The Jaguars have the NFL's 17th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 114.3 yards per game.

This season the Jaguars have conceded nine rushing TDs. They are ranked 29th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Saints last week, Collins rushed 16 times for 35 yards.

Over his last three games, Collins has piled up 183 rushing yards (61.0 per game) on 51 attempts with one touchdown.

He's also averaged 10.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing four passes for 31 yards.

Collins' Seattle Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Alex Collins 64 37.4% 260 2 9 50.0% 4.1 Chris Carson 54 31.6% 232 3 7 38.9% 4.3 Russell Wilson 17 9.9% 68 1 1 5.6% 4.0 Travis Homer 5 2.9% 51 0 0 0.0% 10.2

