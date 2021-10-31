Publish date:
Alex Collins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Seattle vs. Jacksonville
Alex Collins Prop Bet Odds
Alex Collins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Seattle's top rusher, Collins, has rushed 64 times for 260 yards (37.1 per game), with two touchdowns.
- And he has caught six passes for 65 yards (9.3 per game).
- His team has rushed the ball 171 times this season, and he's taken 64 of those attempts (37.4%).
- The Seahawks have called a pass in 53.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- Collins' 82 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Jaguars are 24.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Collins did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Jaguars.
- The Jaguars have the NFL's 17th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 114.3 yards per game.
- This season the Jaguars have conceded nine rushing TDs. They are ranked 29th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Saints last week, Collins rushed 16 times for 35 yards.
- Over his last three games, Collins has piled up 183 rushing yards (61.0 per game) on 51 attempts with one touchdown.
- He's also averaged 10.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing four passes for 31 yards.
Collins' Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Alex Collins
64
37.4%
260
2
9
50.0%
4.1
Chris Carson
54
31.6%
232
3
7
38.9%
4.3
Russell Wilson
17
9.9%
68
1
1
5.6%
4.0
Travis Homer
5
2.9%
51
0
0
0.0%
10.2
