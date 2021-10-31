There will be player props available for Allen Robinson II before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Robinson and the Chicago Bears (3-4) meet the San Francisco 49ers (2-4) in Week 8 at Soldier Field.

Allen Robinson II Prop Bet Odds

Allen Robinson II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Robinson has 23 receptions (on 40 targets) for 250 yards and one touchdown, averaging 35.7 yards per game.

Robinson has been the target of 40 of his team's 181 passing attempts this season, or 22.1% of the target share.

Robinson has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 25.0% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.

The Bears, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 47.0% of the time while running the football 53.0% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Robinson's 85 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the 49ers are 44.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Robinson did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the 49ers.

Note: Robinson's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.

The 49ers are giving up 221.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

With 10 passing TDs conceded this season, the 49ers defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Buccaneers, Robinson was targeted four times, picking up 16 yards on two receptions.

Robinson has contributed with 10 receptions for 101 yards during his last three games. He's been targeted 16 times, producing 33.7 yards per game.

Robinson's Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Allen Robinson II 40 22.1% 23 250 1 4 25.0% Darnell Mooney 44 24.3% 27 345 1 3 18.8% Cole Kmet 30 16.6% 19 173 0 2 12.5% Marquise Goodwin 17 9.4% 9 91 0 1 6.2%

