Allen Robinson II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Chicago vs. San Francisco
Allen Robinson II Prop Bet Odds
Allen Robinson II Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Robinson has 23 receptions (on 40 targets) for 250 yards and one touchdown, averaging 35.7 yards per game.
- Robinson has been the target of 40 of his team's 181 passing attempts this season, or 22.1% of the target share.
- Robinson has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 25.0% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bears, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 47.0% of the time while running the football 53.0% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Robinson's 85 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the 49ers are 44.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Robinson did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the 49ers.
- Note: Robinson's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
- The 49ers are giving up 221.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
- With 10 passing TDs conceded this season, the 49ers defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Buccaneers, Robinson was targeted four times, picking up 16 yards on two receptions.
- Robinson has contributed with 10 receptions for 101 yards during his last three games. He's been targeted 16 times, producing 33.7 yards per game.
Robinson's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Allen Robinson II
40
22.1%
23
250
1
4
25.0%
Darnell Mooney
44
24.3%
27
345
1
3
18.8%
Cole Kmet
30
16.6%
19
173
0
2
12.5%
Marquise Goodwin
17
9.4%
9
91
0
1
6.2%
