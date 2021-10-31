Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Allen Robinson II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Chicago vs. San Francisco

Author:

There will be player props available for Allen Robinson II before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Robinson and the Chicago Bears (3-4) meet the San Francisco 49ers (2-4) in Week 8 at Soldier Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Allen Robinson II Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Robinson has 23 receptions (on 40 targets) for 250 yards and one touchdown, averaging 35.7 yards per game.
  • Robinson has been the target of 40 of his team's 181 passing attempts this season, or 22.1% of the target share.
  • Robinson has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 25.0% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bears, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 47.0% of the time while running the football 53.0% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Robinson's matchup with the 49ers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Robinson's 85 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the 49ers are 44.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Robinson did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the 49ers.
  • Note: Robinson's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
  • The 49ers are giving up 221.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
  • With 10 passing TDs conceded this season, the 49ers defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Buccaneers, Robinson was targeted four times, picking up 16 yards on two receptions.
  • Robinson has contributed with 10 receptions for 101 yards during his last three games. He's been targeted 16 times, producing 33.7 yards per game.

Robinson's Chicago Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Allen Robinson II

40

22.1%

23

250

1

4

25.0%

Darnell Mooney

44

24.3%

27

345

1

3

18.8%

Cole Kmet

30

16.6%

19

173

0

2

12.5%

Marquise Goodwin

17

9.4%

9

91

0

1

6.2%

Powered By Data Skrive