Publish date:
Alvin Kamara Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay
Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds
Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kamara's team-high 419 rushing yards (69.8 per game) have come on 114 carries, with one touchdown.
- And he has caught 25 passes for 241 yards (40.2 per game) with four TDs.
- His team has rushed the ball 187 times this season, and he's carried 114 of those attempts (61.0%).
- The Saints have thrown the ball in 45.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 54.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
4
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- In his nine career matchups against the Buccaneers, Kamara averaged 52.2 rushing yards per game, 7.3 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Kamara, in nine matchups versus the Buccaneers, has run for a TD five times (including multiple scores in one game).
- Kamara will go up against a Buccaneers squad that allows 67.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's best rush defense.
- The Saints are up against the NFL's third-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (three this season).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Seahawks, Kamara ran for 51 yards on 20 carries.
- He chipped in with 10 receptions for 128 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.
- Kamara has 242 yards on 62 carries (80.7 ypg) with one rushing touchdown over his last three games.
- He also has 15 catches for 179 yards (59.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Kamara's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Alvin Kamara
114
61.0%
419
1
16
53.3%
3.7
Mark Ingram II
92
49.2%
294
1
14
46.7%
3.2
Jameis Winston
28
15.0%
126
1
4
13.3%
4.5
Tony Jones Jr.
19
10.2%
77
0
2
6.7%
4.1
