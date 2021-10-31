Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Alvin Kamara Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

Before placing any bets on Alvin Kamara's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Kamara's New Orleans Saints (4-2) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1) play in a Week 8 matchup between NFC South rivals at Caesars Superdome.

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kamara's team-high 419 rushing yards (69.8 per game) have come on 114 carries, with one touchdown.
  • And he has caught 25 passes for 241 yards (40.2 per game) with four TDs.
  • His team has rushed the ball 187 times this season, and he's carried 114 of those attempts (61.0%).
  • The Saints have thrown the ball in 45.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 54.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

4

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • In his nine career matchups against the Buccaneers, Kamara averaged 52.2 rushing yards per game, 7.3 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Kamara, in nine matchups versus the Buccaneers, has run for a TD five times (including multiple scores in one game).
  • Kamara will go up against a Buccaneers squad that allows 67.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's best rush defense.
  • The Saints are up against the NFL's third-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (three this season).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Seahawks, Kamara ran for 51 yards on 20 carries.
  • He chipped in with 10 receptions for 128 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.
  • Kamara has 242 yards on 62 carries (80.7 ypg) with one rushing touchdown over his last three games.
  • He also has 15 catches for 179 yards (59.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Kamara's New Orleans Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Alvin Kamara

114

61.0%

419

1

16

53.3%

3.7

Mark Ingram II

92

49.2%

294

1

14

46.7%

3.2

Jameis Winston

28

15.0%

126

1

4

13.3%

4.5

Tony Jones Jr.

19

10.2%

77

0

2

6.7%

4.1

