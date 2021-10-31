Before placing any bets on Alvin Kamara's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Kamara's New Orleans Saints (4-2) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1) play in a Week 8 matchup between NFC South rivals at Caesars Superdome.

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kamara's team-high 419 rushing yards (69.8 per game) have come on 114 carries, with one touchdown.

And he has caught 25 passes for 241 yards (40.2 per game) with four TDs.

His team has rushed the ball 187 times this season, and he's carried 114 of those attempts (61.0%).

The Saints have thrown the ball in 45.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 54.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 4

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

In his nine career matchups against the Buccaneers, Kamara averaged 52.2 rushing yards per game, 7.3 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Kamara, in nine matchups versus the Buccaneers, has run for a TD five times (including multiple scores in one game).

Kamara will go up against a Buccaneers squad that allows 67.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's best rush defense.

The Saints are up against the NFL's third-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (three this season).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Seahawks, Kamara ran for 51 yards on 20 carries.

He chipped in with 10 receptions for 128 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.

Kamara has 242 yards on 62 carries (80.7 ypg) with one rushing touchdown over his last three games.

He also has 15 catches for 179 yards (59.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Kamara's New Orleans Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Alvin Kamara 114 61.0% 419 1 16 53.3% 3.7 Mark Ingram II 92 49.2% 294 1 14 46.7% 3.2 Jameis Winston 28 15.0% 126 1 4 13.3% 4.5 Tony Jones Jr. 19 10.2% 77 0 2 6.7% 4.1

