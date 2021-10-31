Publish date:
Antonio Gibson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Washington vs. Denver
Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds
Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gibson has carried the ball 103 times for a team-high 408 yards (58.3 per game), with three touchdowns.
- He also averages 17.7 receiving yards per game, catching 14 passes for 124 yards and one touchdown.
- He has handled 103, or 56.3%, of his team's 183 rushing attempts this season.
- The Football Team have run 56.8% passing plays and 43.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Denver
- Conceding 99.3 rushing yards per game, the Broncos have the eighth-ranked run defense in the league.
- The Broncos have given up six rushing touchdowns, 12th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Packers, Gibson carried the ball 14 times for 51 yards.
- During his last three games, Gibson has run for 155 yards on 44 carries (51.7 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
Gibson's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Antonio Gibson
103
56.3%
408
3
13
46.4%
4.0
Taylor Heinicke
35
19.1%
222
1
8
28.6%
6.3
J.D. McKissic
29
15.8%
122
1
4
14.3%
4.2
DeAndre Carter
3
1.6%
40
0
1
3.6%
13.3
