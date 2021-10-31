Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Antonio Gibson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Washington vs. Denver

Author:

Antonio Gibson has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 8 matchup sees Gibson's Washington Football Team (2-5) play the Denver Broncos (3-4) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gibson has carried the ball 103 times for a team-high 408 yards (58.3 per game), with three touchdowns.
  • He also averages 17.7 receiving yards per game, catching 14 passes for 124 yards and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 103, or 56.3%, of his team's 183 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Football Team have run 56.8% passing plays and 43.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Denver

  • Conceding 99.3 rushing yards per game, the Broncos have the eighth-ranked run defense in the league.
  • The Broncos have given up six rushing touchdowns, 12th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Packers, Gibson carried the ball 14 times for 51 yards.
  • During his last three games, Gibson has run for 155 yards on 44 carries (51.7 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.

Gibson's Washington Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Antonio Gibson

103

56.3%

408

3

13

46.4%

4.0

Taylor Heinicke

35

19.1%

222

1

8

28.6%

6.3

J.D. McKissic

29

15.8%

122

1

4

14.3%

4.2

DeAndre Carter

3

1.6%

40

0

1

3.6%

13.3

