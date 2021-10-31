Antonio Gibson has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 8 matchup sees Gibson's Washington Football Team (2-5) play the Denver Broncos (3-4) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gibson has carried the ball 103 times for a team-high 408 yards (58.3 per game), with three touchdowns.

He also averages 17.7 receiving yards per game, catching 14 passes for 124 yards and one touchdown.

He has handled 103, or 56.3%, of his team's 183 rushing attempts this season.

The Football Team have run 56.8% passing plays and 43.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Denver

Conceding 99.3 rushing yards per game, the Broncos have the eighth-ranked run defense in the league.

The Broncos have given up six rushing touchdowns, 12th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Packers, Gibson carried the ball 14 times for 51 yards.

During his last three games, Gibson has run for 155 yards on 44 carries (51.7 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.

Gibson's Washington Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Antonio Gibson 103 56.3% 408 3 13 46.4% 4.0 Taylor Heinicke 35 19.1% 222 1 8 28.6% 6.3 J.D. McKissic 29 15.8% 122 1 4 14.3% 4.2 DeAndre Carter 3 1.6% 40 0 1 3.6% 13.3

