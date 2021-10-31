Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Austin Ekeler Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Los Angeles vs. New England

Author:

Before placing any bets on Austin Ekeler's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Ekeler and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) square off against the New England Patriots (3-4) in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ekeler has carried the ball 73 times for a team-high 356 yards (59.3 per game), with four touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 27 catches for 242 yards (40.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • He has received 73 of his team's 139 carries this season (52.5%).
  • The Chargers have run 64.0% passing plays and 36.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

3

Matchup vs. New England

  • Over his three career matchups against them, Ekeler has averaged 14.7 rushing yards per game versus the Patriots, 38.8 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Ekeler, in three matchups versus the Patriots, has not run for a TD.
  • Conceding 105.6 rushing yards per game, the Patriots have the 11th-ranked run defense in the league.
  • The Chargers are up against the NFL's fourth-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (four this season).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Ravens in Week 6, Ekeler rushed six times for seven yards.
  • Ekeler also tacked on 48 yards on four receptions.
  • In his last three games, Ekeler has rushed for 190 yards (63.3 per game) on 38 carries with three touchdowns.
  • Ekeler has caught 12 passes for 129 yards (43.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Austin Ekeler

73

52.5%

356

4

19

51.4%

4.9

Justin Herbert

21

15.1%

72

1

10

27.0%

3.4

Larry Rountree III

24

17.3%

60

0

5

13.5%

2.5

Jalen Guyton

4

2.9%

32

0

0

0.0%

8.0

