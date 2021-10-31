Before placing any bets on Austin Ekeler's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Ekeler and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) square off against the New England Patriots (3-4) in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ekeler has carried the ball 73 times for a team-high 356 yards (59.3 per game), with four touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 27 catches for 242 yards (40.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

He has received 73 of his team's 139 carries this season (52.5%).

The Chargers have run 64.0% passing plays and 36.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 3

Matchup vs. New England

Over his three career matchups against them, Ekeler has averaged 14.7 rushing yards per game versus the Patriots, 38.8 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Ekeler, in three matchups versus the Patriots, has not run for a TD.

Conceding 105.6 rushing yards per game, the Patriots have the 11th-ranked run defense in the league.

The Chargers are up against the NFL's fourth-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (four this season).

Recent Performances

Against the Ravens in Week 6, Ekeler rushed six times for seven yards.

Ekeler also tacked on 48 yards on four receptions.

In his last three games, Ekeler has rushed for 190 yards (63.3 per game) on 38 carries with three touchdowns.

Ekeler has caught 12 passes for 129 yards (43.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Austin Ekeler 73 52.5% 356 4 19 51.4% 4.9 Justin Herbert 21 15.1% 72 1 10 27.0% 3.4 Larry Rountree III 24 17.3% 60 0 5 13.5% 2.5 Jalen Guyton 4 2.9% 32 0 0 0.0% 8.0

