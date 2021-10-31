Publish date:
Austin Ekeler Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Los Angeles vs. New England
Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds
Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ekeler has carried the ball 73 times for a team-high 356 yards (59.3 per game), with four touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 27 catches for 242 yards (40.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
- He has received 73 of his team's 139 carries this season (52.5%).
- The Chargers have run 64.0% passing plays and 36.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
3
Matchup vs. New England
- Over his three career matchups against them, Ekeler has averaged 14.7 rushing yards per game versus the Patriots, 38.8 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Ekeler, in three matchups versus the Patriots, has not run for a TD.
- Conceding 105.6 rushing yards per game, the Patriots have the 11th-ranked run defense in the league.
- The Chargers are up against the NFL's fourth-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (four this season).
Recent Performances
- Against the Ravens in Week 6, Ekeler rushed six times for seven yards.
- Ekeler also tacked on 48 yards on four receptions.
- In his last three games, Ekeler has rushed for 190 yards (63.3 per game) on 38 carries with three touchdowns.
- Ekeler has caught 12 passes for 129 yards (43.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Austin Ekeler
73
52.5%
356
4
19
51.4%
4.9
Justin Herbert
21
15.1%
72
1
10
27.0%
3.4
Larry Rountree III
24
17.3%
60
0
5
13.5%
2.5
Jalen Guyton
4
2.9%
32
0
0
0.0%
8.0
