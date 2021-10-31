Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Baker Mayfield Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh

There will be player prop bets available for Baker Mayfield before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North foes play in Week 8 when Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns (4-3) meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mayfield has passed for 1,474 yards while completing 67.1% of his throws (116-of-173), with six touchdowns and three interceptions (210.6 yards per game).
  • He also has 75 rushing yards on 20 carries with one touchdown, averaging 10.7 yards per game.
  • The Browns have called a pass in 47.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 52.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Mayfield accounts for 24.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 18 of his 173 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mayfield's matchup with the Steelers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

4

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

4

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Mayfield's 163.9 passing yards per game in seven matchups against the Steelers are 56.6 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mayfield threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDS three times over three of those games against the Steelers.
  • The Steelers have the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 261.5 yards per game through the air.
  • The Steelers have given up 11 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 12th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Mayfield did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Broncos.
  • Mayfield has racked up 539 passing yards (179.7 per game) and has a 70% completion percentage this year (42-of-60) while throwing four touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.

Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

David Njoku

21

10.0%

17

284

1

2

10.0%

Donovan Peoples-Jones

15

7.2%

13

228

2

1

5.0%

Odell Beckham Jr.

33

15.8%

16

226

0

3

15.0%

