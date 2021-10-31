Publish date:
Baker Mayfield Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh
Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds
Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mayfield has passed for 1,474 yards while completing 67.1% of his throws (116-of-173), with six touchdowns and three interceptions (210.6 yards per game).
- He also has 75 rushing yards on 20 carries with one touchdown, averaging 10.7 yards per game.
- The Browns have called a pass in 47.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 52.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.
- Mayfield accounts for 24.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 18 of his 173 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
4
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
4
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Mayfield's 163.9 passing yards per game in seven matchups against the Steelers are 56.6 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Mayfield threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDS three times over three of those games against the Steelers.
- The Steelers have the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 261.5 yards per game through the air.
- The Steelers have given up 11 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 12th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Mayfield did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Broncos.
- Mayfield has racked up 539 passing yards (179.7 per game) and has a 70% completion percentage this year (42-of-60) while throwing four touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.
Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
David Njoku
21
10.0%
17
284
1
2
10.0%
Donovan Peoples-Jones
15
7.2%
13
228
2
1
5.0%
Odell Beckham Jr.
33
15.8%
16
226
0
3
15.0%
