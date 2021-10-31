There will be player prop bets available for Baker Mayfield before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North foes play in Week 8 when Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns (4-3) meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mayfield has passed for 1,474 yards while completing 67.1% of his throws (116-of-173), with six touchdowns and three interceptions (210.6 yards per game).

He also has 75 rushing yards on 20 carries with one touchdown, averaging 10.7 yards per game.

The Browns have called a pass in 47.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 52.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.

Mayfield accounts for 24.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 18 of his 173 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Mayfield's 163.9 passing yards per game in seven matchups against the Steelers are 56.6 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mayfield threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDS three times over three of those games against the Steelers.

The Steelers have the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 261.5 yards per game through the air.

The Steelers have given up 11 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 12th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Mayfield did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Broncos.

Mayfield has racked up 539 passing yards (179.7 per game) and has a 70% completion percentage this year (42-of-60) while throwing four touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.

Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % David Njoku 21 10.0% 17 284 1 2 10.0% Donovan Peoples-Jones 15 7.2% 13 228 2 1 5.0% Odell Beckham Jr. 33 15.8% 16 226 0 3 15.0%

