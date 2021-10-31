Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Ball State vs. Akron College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Oddsmakers heavily favor the Ball State Cardinals (4-4, 0-0 MAC) when they visit the Akron Zips (2-6, 0-0 MAC) on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 in a matchup between MAC rivals at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field. Ball State is favored by 20 points. A total of 57 points has been set for this game.

Odds for Ball State vs. Akron

Over/Under Insights

  • Ball State's games this season have gone over 57 points four of seven times.
  • Akron's games have gone over 57 points in three of eight chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 44.4 points per game, 12.6 less than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 9.8 points under the 66.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • Cardinals games have an average total of 54.4 points this season, 2.6 fewer than Tuesday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Zips have averaged a total of 54.2 points, 2.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Ball State has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.
  • Ball State's games this year have hit the over three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).
  • The Cardinals rack up 24.5 points per game, 14.4 fewer than the Zips allow per contest (38.9).
  • The Cardinals collect 113.5 fewer yards per game (334.4), than the Zips allow per contest (447.9).
  • The Cardinals have nine giveaways this season, while the Zips have 10 takeaways .
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ball State at SISportsbook.
  • Akron has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.
  • The Zips have been underdogs by 20 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.
  • Akron's games this season have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).
  • The Zips score 19.9 points per game, 8.0 fewer than the Cardinals allow (27.9).
  • Akron is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 27.9 points.
  • The Zips average 52.9 fewer yards per game (341.1) than the Cardinals allow (394.0).
  • The Zips have turned the ball over three more times (13 total) than the Cardinals have forced a turnover (10) this season.
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Ball StateStatsAkron

24.5

Avg. Points Scored

19.9

27.9

Avg. Points Allowed

38.9

334.4

Avg. Total Yards

341.1

394.0

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

447.9

9

Giveaways

13

10

Takeaways

10