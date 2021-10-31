Oddsmakers heavily favor the Ball State Cardinals (4-4, 0-0 MAC) when they visit the Akron Zips (2-6, 0-0 MAC) on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 in a matchup between MAC rivals at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field. Ball State is favored by 20 points. A total of 57 points has been set for this game.

Odds for Ball State vs. Akron

Over/Under Insights

Ball State's games this season have gone over 57 points four of seven times.

Akron's games have gone over 57 points in three of eight chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 44.4 points per game, 12.6 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 9.8 points under the 66.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Cardinals games have an average total of 54.4 points this season, 2.6 fewer than Tuesday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Zips have averaged a total of 54.2 points, 2.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Ball State Stats and Trends

Ball State has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.

Ball State's games this year have hit the over three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Cardinals rack up 24.5 points per game, 14.4 fewer than the Zips allow per contest (38.9).

The Cardinals collect 113.5 fewer yards per game (334.4), than the Zips allow per contest (447.9).

The Cardinals have nine giveaways this season, while the Zips have 10 takeaways .

Akron Stats and Trends

Akron has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.

The Zips have been underdogs by 20 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.

Akron's games this season have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

The Zips score 19.9 points per game, 8.0 fewer than the Cardinals allow (27.9).

Akron is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 27.9 points.

The Zips average 52.9 fewer yards per game (341.1) than the Cardinals allow (394.0).

The Zips have turned the ball over three more times (13 total) than the Cardinals have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Season Stats