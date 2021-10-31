Publish date:
Ball State vs. Akron College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Ball State vs. Akron
Over/Under Insights
- Ball State's games this season have gone over 57 points four of seven times.
- Akron's games have gone over 57 points in three of eight chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 44.4 points per game, 12.6 less than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 9.8 points under the 66.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Cardinals games have an average total of 54.4 points this season, 2.6 fewer than Tuesday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Zips have averaged a total of 54.2 points, 2.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Ball State Stats and Trends
- Ball State has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.
- Ball State's games this year have hit the over three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Cardinals rack up 24.5 points per game, 14.4 fewer than the Zips allow per contest (38.9).
- The Cardinals collect 113.5 fewer yards per game (334.4), than the Zips allow per contest (447.9).
- The Cardinals have nine giveaways this season, while the Zips have 10 takeaways .
Akron Stats and Trends
- Akron has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Zips have been underdogs by 20 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.
- Akron's games this season have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).
- The Zips score 19.9 points per game, 8.0 fewer than the Cardinals allow (27.9).
- Akron is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 27.9 points.
- The Zips average 52.9 fewer yards per game (341.1) than the Cardinals allow (394.0).
- The Zips have turned the ball over three more times (13 total) than the Cardinals have forced a turnover (10) this season.
Season Stats
|Ball State
|Stats
|Akron
24.5
Avg. Points Scored
19.9
27.9
Avg. Points Allowed
38.9
334.4
Avg. Total Yards
341.1
394.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
447.9
9
Giveaways
13
10
Takeaways
10