Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland

Author:

Before placing any bets on Ben Roethlisberger's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC North opponents meet in Week 8 when Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3) hit the field against the Cleveland Browns (4-3) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Roethlisberger has thrown for 1,515 yards while completing 65.1% of his passes (153-of-235), with seven touchdowns and four interceptions this year (252.5 per game).
  • He has tacked on six rushing yards on eight carries, averaging 1.0 yards per game.
  • The Steelers, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 64.2% of the time while running the football 35.8% of the time.
  • Roethlisberger has attempted 25 of his 235 passes in the red zone, accounting for 62.5% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Roethlisberger's matchup with the Browns.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Roethlisberger averaged 210.6 passing yards per game in eight matchups against the Browns, 37.9 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass five times and multiple TDS three times over three of those games against the Browns.
  • Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.
  • The 235.6 yards per game the Browns are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
  • At 2.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Browns defense is ranked 30th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Roethlisberger put together a 229-yard performance against the Seahawks in Week 6, completing 72.5% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown.
  • Roethlisberger has passed for 714 yards while completing 66.7% of his throws (70-of-105), with four touchdowns and one interception (238.0 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Diontae Johnson

50

21.3%

34

376

3

3

12.0%

Chase Claypool

42

17.9%

22

358

1

4

16.0%

Najee Harris

46

19.6%

34

244

2

10

40.0%

Powered By Data Skrive