Publish date:
Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Roethlisberger has thrown for 1,515 yards while completing 65.1% of his passes (153-of-235), with seven touchdowns and four interceptions this year (252.5 per game).
- He has tacked on six rushing yards on eight carries, averaging 1.0 yards per game.
- The Steelers, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 64.2% of the time while running the football 35.8% of the time.
- Roethlisberger has attempted 25 of his 235 passes in the red zone, accounting for 62.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Roethlisberger averaged 210.6 passing yards per game in eight matchups against the Browns, 37.9 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
- Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass five times and multiple TDS three times over three of those games against the Browns.
- Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.
- The 235.6 yards per game the Browns are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- At 2.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Browns defense is ranked 30th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Roethlisberger put together a 229-yard performance against the Seahawks in Week 6, completing 72.5% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown.
- Roethlisberger has passed for 714 yards while completing 66.7% of his throws (70-of-105), with four touchdowns and one interception (238.0 yards per game) over his last three outings.
Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Diontae Johnson
50
21.3%
34
376
3
3
12.0%
Chase Claypool
42
17.9%
22
358
1
4
16.0%
Najee Harris
46
19.6%
34
244
2
10
40.0%
