Before placing any bets on Ben Roethlisberger's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC North opponents meet in Week 8 when Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3) hit the field against the Cleveland Browns (4-3) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Roethlisberger has thrown for 1,515 yards while completing 65.1% of his passes (153-of-235), with seven touchdowns and four interceptions this year (252.5 per game).

He has tacked on six rushing yards on eight carries, averaging 1.0 yards per game.

The Steelers, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 64.2% of the time while running the football 35.8% of the time.

Roethlisberger has attempted 25 of his 235 passes in the red zone, accounting for 62.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Roethlisberger averaged 210.6 passing yards per game in eight matchups against the Browns, 37.9 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.

Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass five times and multiple TDS three times over three of those games against the Browns.

Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.

The 235.6 yards per game the Browns are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

At 2.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Browns defense is ranked 30th in the league.

Recent Performances

Roethlisberger put together a 229-yard performance against the Seahawks in Week 6, completing 72.5% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown.

Roethlisberger has passed for 714 yards while completing 66.7% of his throws (70-of-105), with four touchdowns and one interception (238.0 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 50 21.3% 34 376 3 3 12.0% Chase Claypool 42 17.9% 22 358 1 4 16.0% Najee Harris 46 19.6% 34 244 2 10 40.0%

