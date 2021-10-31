Before placing any wagers on Brandin Cooks' player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Cooks and the Houston Texans (1-6) take the field against the Los Angeles Rams (6-1) in Week 8 at NRG Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cooks has been targeted 64 times and has 45 catches, leading the Texans with 502 receiving yards (71.7 ypg) plus one touchdown.

So far this season, 29.8% of the 215 passes thrown by his team have gone Cooks' way.

Cooks (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.7% of his team's 18 red zone pass attempts.

The Texans, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.4% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cooks' matchup with the Rams.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Cooks' zero receiving yards in his one matchup against the Rams are 68.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Cooks did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Rams.

Note: Cooks' stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

The Rams are conceding 285.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.

With seven passing TDs conceded this year, the Rams defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Cardinals last week, Cooks was targeted seven times and racked up 21 yards on five receptions.

Cooks has also chipped in with 17 grabs for 133 yards over his last three games. He was targeted 25 times and put up 44.3 receiving yards per game.

Cooks' Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandin Cooks 64 29.8% 45 502 1 3 16.7% David Johnson 24 11.2% 19 154 1 3 16.7% Chris Conley 12 5.6% 7 134 1 0 0.0% Jordan Akins 20 9.3% 14 124 0 3 16.7%

Powered By Data Skrive