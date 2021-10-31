The Miami Dolphins (1-6) have a projected tough battle to break their six-game losing streak as they are heavy two-touchdown underdogs against the Buffalo Bills (4-2) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Highmark Stadium. The game has a point total of 48.5.

Odds for Bills vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

Buffalo's games this season have gone over 48.5 points four of seven times.

Miami's games have gone over 48.5 points in three of seven chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.9, is 3.4 points more than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 45.9 points per game, 2.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Bills and their opponents have scored an average of 49.8 points per game in 2020, 1.3 more than Sunday's total.

The 45.8 PPG average total in Dolphins games this season is 2.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Bills stats and trends

In Buffalo's six games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Bills have been favored by 14 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Buffalo has hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times in seven games with a set point total).

The Bills score 33.8 points per game, 4.2 more than the Dolphins give up per outing (29.6).

When Buffalo scores more than 29.6 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Bills average 411.5 yards per game, only 3.4 fewer than the 414.9 the Dolphins give up per outing.

In games that Buffalo piles up over 414.9 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Bills have five giveaways this season, while the Dolphins have nine takeaways.

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

Miami's games this year have gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).

The Dolphins average just 1.8 more points per game (18.1) than the Bills surrender (16.3).

Miami is 3-3 against the spread and 1-5 overall in games when it records more than 16.3 points.

The Dolphins collect 37.4 more yards per game (307.6) than the Bills give up per matchup (270.2).

When Miami picks up more than 270.2 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 0-4 overall.

This year the Dolphins have 11 turnovers, five fewer than the Bills have takeaways (16).

Home and road insights

Buffalo has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, at home this year.

At home, the Bills are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 14-point favorites or more.

In three home games this season, Buffalo has hit the over once.

The average total in Bills home games this season is 46.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48.5).

In away games, Miami has two wins against the spread and is 1-3 overall.

Miami has gone over the total twice in four away games this season.

This season, Dolphins away games average 45.9 points, 2.6 fewer than this contest's over/under (48.5).

