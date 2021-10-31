Publish date:
Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Bills vs. Dolphins
Over/under insights
- Buffalo's games this season have gone over 48.5 points four of seven times.
- Miami's games have gone over 48.5 points in three of seven chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.9, is 3.4 points more than Sunday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 45.9 points per game, 2.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Bills and their opponents have scored an average of 49.8 points per game in 2020, 1.3 more than Sunday's total.
- The 45.8 PPG average total in Dolphins games this season is 2.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Bills stats and trends
- In Buffalo's six games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Bills have been favored by 14 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Buffalo has hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Bills score 33.8 points per game, 4.2 more than the Dolphins give up per outing (29.6).
- When Buffalo scores more than 29.6 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Bills average 411.5 yards per game, only 3.4 fewer than the 414.9 the Dolphins give up per outing.
- In games that Buffalo piles up over 414.9 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Bills have five giveaways this season, while the Dolphins have nine takeaways.
Dolphins stats and trends
- Miami has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
- Miami's games this year have gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Dolphins average just 1.8 more points per game (18.1) than the Bills surrender (16.3).
- Miami is 3-3 against the spread and 1-5 overall in games when it records more than 16.3 points.
- The Dolphins collect 37.4 more yards per game (307.6) than the Bills give up per matchup (270.2).
- When Miami picks up more than 270.2 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 0-4 overall.
- This year the Dolphins have 11 turnovers, five fewer than the Bills have takeaways (16).
Home and road insights
- Buffalo has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, at home this year.
- At home, the Bills are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 14-point favorites or more.
- In three home games this season, Buffalo has hit the over once.
- The average total in Bills home games this season is 46.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48.5).
- In away games, Miami has two wins against the spread and is 1-3 overall.
- Miami has gone over the total twice in four away games this season.
- This season, Dolphins away games average 45.9 points, 2.6 fewer than this contest's over/under (48.5).
