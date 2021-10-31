Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

C.J. Uzomah Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Cincinnati vs. New York

Author:

C.J. Uzomah has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Uzomah and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) hit the field against the New York Jets (1-5) in Week 8 at MetLife Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Uzomah has chipped in with 17 catches for 256 yards and five touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 19 times and puts up 36.6 receiving yards per game.
  • Uzomah has been the target of 19 of his team's 213 passing attempts this season, or 8.9% of the target share.
  • The Bengals have called a pass in 53.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Uzomah's matchup with the Jets.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. New York

  • Uzomah's 55 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Jets are 29.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Uzomah, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
  • The Jets have the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 291.8 yards per game through the air.
  • The Jets have allowed seven passing TDs this year (1.2 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Ravens, Uzomah was targeted three times and recorded three catches for 91 yards (30.3 yards per reception) and scored two touchdowns.
  • Uzomah's eight grabs (eight targets) have netted him 122 yards (40.7 ypg) and three touchdowns in his last three games.

Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

C.J. Uzomah

19

8.9%

17

256

5

1

5.6%

Ja'Marr Chase

51

23.9%

35

754

6

2

11.1%

Tyler Boyd

45

21.1%

32

329

1

3

16.7%

Tee Higgins

43

20.2%

25

256

2

5

27.8%

Powered By Data Skrive