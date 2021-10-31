C.J. Uzomah has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Uzomah and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) hit the field against the New York Jets (1-5) in Week 8 at MetLife Stadium.

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Uzomah has chipped in with 17 catches for 256 yards and five touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 19 times and puts up 36.6 receiving yards per game.

Uzomah has been the target of 19 of his team's 213 passing attempts this season, or 8.9% of the target share.

The Bengals have called a pass in 53.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. New York

Uzomah's 55 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Jets are 29.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Uzomah, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.

The Jets have the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 291.8 yards per game through the air.

The Jets have allowed seven passing TDs this year (1.2 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Ravens, Uzomah was targeted three times and recorded three catches for 91 yards (30.3 yards per reception) and scored two touchdowns.

Uzomah's eight grabs (eight targets) have netted him 122 yards (40.7 ypg) and three touchdowns in his last three games.

Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % C.J. Uzomah 19 8.9% 17 256 5 1 5.6% Ja'Marr Chase 51 23.9% 35 754 6 2 11.1% Tyler Boyd 45 21.1% 32 329 1 3 16.7% Tee Higgins 43 20.2% 25 256 2 5 27.8%

