C.J. Uzomah Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Cincinnati vs. New York
C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds
C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Uzomah has chipped in with 17 catches for 256 yards and five touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 19 times and puts up 36.6 receiving yards per game.
- Uzomah has been the target of 19 of his team's 213 passing attempts this season, or 8.9% of the target share.
- The Bengals have called a pass in 53.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. New York
- Uzomah's 55 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Jets are 29.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Uzomah, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
- The Jets have the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 291.8 yards per game through the air.
- The Jets have allowed seven passing TDs this year (1.2 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Ravens, Uzomah was targeted three times and recorded three catches for 91 yards (30.3 yards per reception) and scored two touchdowns.
- Uzomah's eight grabs (eight targets) have netted him 122 yards (40.7 ypg) and three touchdowns in his last three games.
Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
C.J. Uzomah
19
8.9%
17
256
5
1
5.6%
Ja'Marr Chase
51
23.9%
35
754
6
2
11.1%
Tyler Boyd
45
21.1%
32
329
1
3
16.7%
Tee Higgins
43
20.2%
25
256
2
5
27.8%
