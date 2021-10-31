Before placing any wagers on Calvin Ridley's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Ridley and the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 8 against the Carolina Panthers (3-4) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Calvin Ridley Prop Bet Odds

Calvin Ridley Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ridley has put up 31 catches for 281 yards and two touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 52 times and averages 46.8 receiving yards.

Ridley has been the target of 21.1% (52 total) of his team's 247 passing attempts this season.

Ridley has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 27.0% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons have run 63.0% passing plays and 37.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ridley's matchup with the Panthers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Carolina

Ridley has averaged 91.8 receiving yards per game over his six career matchups against the Panthers, 19.3 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In six matchups versus the Panthers, Ridley has had a TD catch four times, but not more than one in a single contest.

The Panthers are allowing 216.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

The Panthers have given up 11 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 12th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Dolphins, Ridley was targeted 10 times, picking up 26 yards on four receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Ridley has 11 receptions (on 23 targets) for 106 yards and one touchdown over his last three outings, averaging 35.3 yards per game.

Ridley's Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Calvin Ridley 52 21.1% 31 281 2 10 27.0% Kyle Pitts 44 17.8% 31 471 1 8 21.6% Cordarrelle Patterson 36 14.6% 27 296 4 7 18.9% Hayden Hurst 19 7.7% 16 138 1 3 8.1%

Powered By Data Skrive