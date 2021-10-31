Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Calvin Ridley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Atlanta vs. Carolina

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Calvin Ridley's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Ridley and the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 8 against the Carolina Panthers (3-4) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Calvin Ridley Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ridley has put up 31 catches for 281 yards and two touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 52 times and averages 46.8 receiving yards.
  • Ridley has been the target of 21.1% (52 total) of his team's 247 passing attempts this season.
  • Ridley has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 27.0% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Falcons have run 63.0% passing plays and 37.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ridley's matchup with the Panthers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Ridley has averaged 91.8 receiving yards per game over his six career matchups against the Panthers, 19.3 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In six matchups versus the Panthers, Ridley has had a TD catch four times, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • The Panthers are allowing 216.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
  • The Panthers have given up 11 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 12th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Dolphins, Ridley was targeted 10 times, picking up 26 yards on four receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Ridley has 11 receptions (on 23 targets) for 106 yards and one touchdown over his last three outings, averaging 35.3 yards per game.

Ridley's Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Calvin Ridley

52

21.1%

31

281

2

10

27.0%

Kyle Pitts

44

17.8%

31

471

1

8

21.6%

Cordarrelle Patterson

36

14.6%

27

296

4

7

18.9%

Hayden Hurst

19

7.7%

16

138

1

3

8.1%

Powered By Data Skrive