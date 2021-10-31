Publish date:
Calvin Ridley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Atlanta vs. Carolina
Calvin Ridley Prop Bet Odds
Calvin Ridley Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ridley has put up 31 catches for 281 yards and two touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 52 times and averages 46.8 receiving yards.
- Ridley has been the target of 21.1% (52 total) of his team's 247 passing attempts this season.
- Ridley has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 27.0% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.
- The Falcons have run 63.0% passing plays and 37.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Carolina
- Ridley has averaged 91.8 receiving yards per game over his six career matchups against the Panthers, 19.3 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In six matchups versus the Panthers, Ridley has had a TD catch four times, but not more than one in a single contest.
- The Panthers are allowing 216.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
- The Panthers have given up 11 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 12th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Dolphins, Ridley was targeted 10 times, picking up 26 yards on four receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Ridley has 11 receptions (on 23 targets) for 106 yards and one touchdown over his last three outings, averaging 35.3 yards per game.
Ridley's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Calvin Ridley
52
21.1%
31
281
2
10
27.0%
Kyle Pitts
44
17.8%
31
471
1
8
21.6%
Cordarrelle Patterson
36
14.6%
27
296
4
7
18.9%
Hayden Hurst
19
7.7%
16
138
1
3
8.1%
