Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Carson Wentz, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC South rivals meet in Week 8 when Wentz's Indianapolis Colts (3-4) take the field against the Tennessee Titans (5-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Wentz has thrown for 1,695 yards (242.1 per game) while completing 64.4% of his passes (141-of-219), with 11 touchdowns and one interception.

He's also rushed 22 times for 97 yards and one touchdown, averaging 13.9 yards per game.

The Colts have run 53.8% passing plays and 46.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Wentz accounts for 33.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 24 of his 219 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Wentz's 271 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Titans are 20.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In his only game with a TD pass against the Titans over those outings, Wentz threw multiple touchdown passes.

The 291.0 passing yards the Titans give up per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 12 passing TDs conceded this year, the Titans defense is ranked 17th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Wentz put together a 150-yard performance against the 49ers last week, completing 65.4% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns.

Wentz added four carries for 23 yards, averaging 5.8 yards per attempt while scoring one touchdown in the running game.

Wentz has put up 775 passing yards (258.3 per game) and has a 65.4% completion percentage this year (53-of-81) over his last three games, while throwing six touchdowns and zero interceptions.

He also has 29 rushing yards on eight carries with one touchdown, averaging 9.7 yards per game.

Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Michael Pittman Jr. 50 22.3% 35 508 2 6 25.0% Zach Pascal 35 15.6% 21 218 3 9 37.5% Jonathan Taylor 21 9.4% 18 213 1 1 4.2%

Powered By Data Skrive