Publish date:
Carson Wentz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Indianapolis vs. Tennessee
Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds
Carson Wentz Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Wentz has thrown for 1,695 yards (242.1 per game) while completing 64.4% of his passes (141-of-219), with 11 touchdowns and one interception.
- He's also rushed 22 times for 97 yards and one touchdown, averaging 13.9 yards per game.
- The Colts have run 53.8% passing plays and 46.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
- Wentz accounts for 33.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 24 of his 219 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Wentz's 271 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Titans are 20.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In his only game with a TD pass against the Titans over those outings, Wentz threw multiple touchdown passes.
- The 291.0 passing yards the Titans give up per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 12 passing TDs conceded this year, the Titans defense is ranked 17th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Wentz put together a 150-yard performance against the 49ers last week, completing 65.4% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns.
- Wentz added four carries for 23 yards, averaging 5.8 yards per attempt while scoring one touchdown in the running game.
- Wentz has put up 775 passing yards (258.3 per game) and has a 65.4% completion percentage this year (53-of-81) over his last three games, while throwing six touchdowns and zero interceptions.
- He also has 29 rushing yards on eight carries with one touchdown, averaging 9.7 yards per game.
Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Michael Pittman Jr.
50
22.3%
35
508
2
6
25.0%
Zach Pascal
35
15.6%
21
218
3
9
37.5%
Jonathan Taylor
21
9.4%
18
213
1
1
4.2%
