Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Carson Wentz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Indianapolis vs. Tennessee

Author:

Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Carson Wentz, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC South rivals meet in Week 8 when Wentz's Indianapolis Colts (3-4) take the field against the Tennessee Titans (5-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Wentz has thrown for 1,695 yards (242.1 per game) while completing 64.4% of his passes (141-of-219), with 11 touchdowns and one interception.
  • He's also rushed 22 times for 97 yards and one touchdown, averaging 13.9 yards per game.
  • The Colts have run 53.8% passing plays and 46.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Wentz accounts for 33.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 24 of his 219 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Wentz's matchup with the Titans.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Wentz's 271 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Titans are 20.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In his only game with a TD pass against the Titans over those outings, Wentz threw multiple touchdown passes.
  • The 291.0 passing yards the Titans give up per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 12 passing TDs conceded this year, the Titans defense is ranked 17th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Wentz put together a 150-yard performance against the 49ers last week, completing 65.4% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns.
  • Wentz added four carries for 23 yards, averaging 5.8 yards per attempt while scoring one touchdown in the running game.
  • Wentz has put up 775 passing yards (258.3 per game) and has a 65.4% completion percentage this year (53-of-81) over his last three games, while throwing six touchdowns and zero interceptions.
  • He also has 29 rushing yards on eight carries with one touchdown, averaging 9.7 yards per game.

Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Michael Pittman Jr.

50

22.3%

35

508

2

6

25.0%

Zach Pascal

35

15.6%

21

218

3

9

37.5%

Jonathan Taylor

21

9.4%

18

213

1

1

4.2%

Powered By Data Skrive