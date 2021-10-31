There will be player props available for Chase Claypool ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Claypool's Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3) and the Cleveland Browns (4-3) square off in a Week 8 matchup between AFC North foes at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Claypool's stat line this year shows 22 grabs for 358 yards and one touchdown. He averages 59.7 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 42 times.

So far this season, 17.9% of the 235 passes thrown by his team have gone Claypool's way.

Claypool (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have thrown the ball in 64.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 35.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Claypool's matchup with the Browns.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Claypool's 78 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Browns are 25.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In three matchups versus the Browns, Claypool has had a TD catch, including multiple scores in one game.

This week Claypool will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (235.6 yards allowed per game).

The Browns have conceded 16 passing TDs this season (2.3 per game), ranking them 30th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In his Week 6 outing against the Seahawks, Claypool was targeted seven times, picking up 17 yards on two receptions.

Claypool has contributed with seven receptions for 147 yards and one touchdown during his last three games. He's been targeted 13 times, producing 49.0 yards per game.

Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chase Claypool 42 17.9% 22 358 1 4 16.0% Diontae Johnson 50 21.3% 34 376 3 3 12.0% Najee Harris 46 19.6% 34 244 2 10 40.0% Pat Freiermuth 20 8.5% 18 158 1 3 12.0%

Powered By Data Skrive