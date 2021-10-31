Publish date:
Chase Claypool Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland
Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds
Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Claypool's stat line this year shows 22 grabs for 358 yards and one touchdown. He averages 59.7 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 42 times.
- So far this season, 17.9% of the 235 passes thrown by his team have gone Claypool's way.
- Claypool (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers have thrown the ball in 64.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 35.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Claypool's 78 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Browns are 25.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In three matchups versus the Browns, Claypool has had a TD catch, including multiple scores in one game.
- This week Claypool will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (235.6 yards allowed per game).
- The Browns have conceded 16 passing TDs this season (2.3 per game), ranking them 30th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 6 outing against the Seahawks, Claypool was targeted seven times, picking up 17 yards on two receptions.
- Claypool has contributed with seven receptions for 147 yards and one touchdown during his last three games. He's been targeted 13 times, producing 49.0 yards per game.
Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chase Claypool
42
17.9%
22
358
1
4
16.0%
Diontae Johnson
50
21.3%
34
376
3
3
12.0%
Najee Harris
46
19.6%
34
244
2
10
40.0%
Pat Freiermuth
20
8.5%
18
158
1
3
12.0%
