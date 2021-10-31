Publish date:
Chris Godwin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans
Chris Godwin Prop Bet Odds
Chris Godwin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Godwin has been targeted 57 times and has 42 catches, leading the Buccaneers with 520 receiving yards (74.3 ypg) plus three touchdowns.
- So far this season, 18.4% of the 309 passes thrown by his team have gone Godwin's way.
- Godwin has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 24.1% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers have run 65.2% passing plays and 34.8% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- In his nine matchups against the Saints, Godwin's 55.6 receiving yards average is 17.9 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (73.5).
- Godwin, in nine matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those four games.
- The 265.5 yards per game the Saints are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
- The Saints' defense is second in the league, conceding 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Godwin put together a 111-yard performance against the Bears last week on eight catches while being targeted 11 times and scoring one touchdown.
- Over his last three outings, Godwin has collected 224 yards on 20 catches with one touchdown, averaging 74.7 yards per game on 27 targets.
Godwin's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chris Godwin
57
18.4%
42
520
3
14
24.1%
Mike Evans
59
19.1%
37
496
7
11
19.0%
Antonio Brown
42
13.6%
29
418
4
3
5.2%
Leonard Fournette
34
11.0%
27
222
0
6
10.3%
