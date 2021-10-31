Oddsmakers have posted player prop betting options for Chris Godwin ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Godwin's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1) and the New Orleans Saints (4-2) square off in a Week 8 matchup between NFC South rivals at Caesars Superdome.

Chris Godwin Prop Bet Odds

Chris Godwin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Godwin has been targeted 57 times and has 42 catches, leading the Buccaneers with 520 receiving yards (74.3 ypg) plus three touchdowns.

So far this season, 18.4% of the 309 passes thrown by his team have gone Godwin's way.

Godwin has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 24.1% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have run 65.2% passing plays and 34.8% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New Orleans

In his nine matchups against the Saints, Godwin's 55.6 receiving yards average is 17.9 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (73.5).

Godwin, in nine matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those four games.

The 265.5 yards per game the Saints are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.

The Saints' defense is second in the league, conceding 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Godwin put together a 111-yard performance against the Bears last week on eight catches while being targeted 11 times and scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Godwin has collected 224 yards on 20 catches with one touchdown, averaging 74.7 yards per game on 27 targets.

Godwin's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Godwin 57 18.4% 42 520 3 14 24.1% Mike Evans 59 19.1% 37 496 7 11 19.0% Antonio Brown 42 13.6% 29 418 4 3 5.2% Leonard Fournette 34 11.0% 27 222 0 6 10.3%

