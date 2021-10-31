Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Chris Godwin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans

Author:

Oddsmakers have posted player prop betting options for Chris Godwin ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Godwin's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1) and the New Orleans Saints (4-2) square off in a Week 8 matchup between NFC South rivals at Caesars Superdome.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Chris Godwin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Godwin has been targeted 57 times and has 42 catches, leading the Buccaneers with 520 receiving yards (74.3 ypg) plus three touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 18.4% of the 309 passes thrown by his team have gone Godwin's way.
  • Godwin has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 24.1% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers have run 65.2% passing plays and 34.8% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Godwin's matchup with the Saints.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • In his nine matchups against the Saints, Godwin's 55.6 receiving yards average is 17.9 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (73.5).
  • Godwin, in nine matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those four games.
  • The 265.5 yards per game the Saints are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Saints' defense is second in the league, conceding 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Godwin put together a 111-yard performance against the Bears last week on eight catches while being targeted 11 times and scoring one touchdown.
  • Over his last three outings, Godwin has collected 224 yards on 20 catches with one touchdown, averaging 74.7 yards per game on 27 targets.

Godwin's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chris Godwin

57

18.4%

42

520

3

14

24.1%

Mike Evans

59

19.1%

37

496

7

11

19.0%

Antonio Brown

42

13.6%

29

418

4

3

5.2%

Leonard Fournette

34

11.0%

27

222

0

6

10.3%

Powered By Data Skrive