Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Chuba Hubbard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Carolina vs. Atlanta

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Chuba Hubbard for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Hubbard's Carolina Panthers (3-4) and the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) meet in a Week 8 matchup between NFC South opponents at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hubbard has taken 84 carries for a team-leading 309 rushing yards (44.1 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.
  • He also has 110 receiving yards (15.7 per game) on 17 catches.
  • He has handled 84, or 44.9%, of his team's 187 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Panthers have called a pass in 58.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hubbard's matchup with the Falcons.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • The Falcons allow 112.2 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 16th-ranked rush defense.
  • Hubbard and the Panthers will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (five).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Giants, Hubbard carried the ball 12 times for 28 yards.
  • He tacked on four receptions for 28 yards in the passing game.
  • Hubbard has 190 rushing yards on 52 attempts (63.3 yards per carry) and one touchdown over his last three outings.
  • He's also added 10 catches for 65 yards.

Hubbard's Carolina Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Chuba Hubbard

84

44.9%

309

1

8

26.7%

3.7

Christian McCaffrey

52

27.8%

201

1

12

40.0%

3.9

Sam Darnold

26

13.9%

110

5

6

20.0%

4.2

Royce Freeman

15

8.0%

52

0

2

6.7%

3.5

Powered By Data Skrive