In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Chuba Hubbard for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Hubbard's Carolina Panthers (3-4) and the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) meet in a Week 8 matchup between NFC South opponents at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Odds

Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hubbard has taken 84 carries for a team-leading 309 rushing yards (44.1 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.

He also has 110 receiving yards (15.7 per game) on 17 catches.

He has handled 84, or 44.9%, of his team's 187 rushing attempts this season.

The Panthers have called a pass in 58.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Atlanta

The Falcons allow 112.2 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 16th-ranked rush defense.

Hubbard and the Panthers will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (five).

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Giants, Hubbard carried the ball 12 times for 28 yards.

He tacked on four receptions for 28 yards in the passing game.

Hubbard has 190 rushing yards on 52 attempts (63.3 yards per carry) and one touchdown over his last three outings.

He's also added 10 catches for 65 yards.

Hubbard's Carolina Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Chuba Hubbard 84 44.9% 309 1 8 26.7% 3.7 Christian McCaffrey 52 27.8% 201 1 12 40.0% 3.9 Sam Darnold 26 13.9% 110 5 6 20.0% 4.2 Royce Freeman 15 8.0% 52 0 2 6.7% 3.5

