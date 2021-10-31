The New York Jets (1-5) are double-digit, 11-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 31, 2021 against the Cincinnati Bengals (5-2). The game has a point total set at 42.5.

Odds for Bengals vs. Jets

Over/under insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to put up more than 42.5 points in five of seven games this season.

New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 42.5 points in three of six games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.3, is 2.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 5.0 points lower than the 47.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

Bengals games this season feature an average total of 46.3 points, a number 3.8 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Jets have averaged a total of 43.6 points, 1.1 more than the set total in this contest.

Bengals stats and trends

In Cincinnati's seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Bengals score 27.0 points per game, comparable to the 29.2 per contest the Jets surrender.

Cincinnati is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 29.2 points.

The Bengals rack up 369.6 yards per game, 32.9 fewer yards than the 402.5 the Jets give up per contest.

Cincinnati is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals more than 402.5 yards.

This year, the Bengals have turned the ball over nine times, five more than the Jets' takeaways (4).

Jets stats and trends

Thus far this season New York has one win against the spread.

New York's games this season have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Jets score 13.3 points per game, 5.0 fewer than the Bengals give up (18.3).

New York is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team puts up more than 18.3 points.

The Jets rack up 67.6 fewer yards per game (272.3) than the Bengals give up per contest (339.9).

This year the Jets have turned the ball over 12 times, six more than the Bengals' takeaways (6).

Home and road insights

Jets home games this season average 43.8 total points, 1.3 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

On the road, Cincinnati is 3-1 against the spread, and 3-1 overall.

Cincinnati has hit the over once in four away games this season.

Bengals away games this season average 45.0 total points, 2.5 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

