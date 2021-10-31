Publish date:
Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Jets NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Bengals vs. Jets
Over/under insights
- Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to put up more than 42.5 points in five of seven games this season.
- New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 42.5 points in three of six games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.3, is 2.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 5.0 points lower than the 47.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
- Bengals games this season feature an average total of 46.3 points, a number 3.8 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- In 2020, games involving the Jets have averaged a total of 43.6 points, 1.1 more than the set total in this contest.
Bengals stats and trends
- In Cincinnati's seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- The Bengals score 27.0 points per game, comparable to the 29.2 per contest the Jets surrender.
- Cincinnati is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 29.2 points.
- The Bengals rack up 369.6 yards per game, 32.9 fewer yards than the 402.5 the Jets give up per contest.
- Cincinnati is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals more than 402.5 yards.
- This year, the Bengals have turned the ball over nine times, five more than the Jets' takeaways (4).
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Cincinnati's matchup with the Jets.
Jets stats and trends
- Thus far this season New York has one win against the spread.
- New York's games this season have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).
- The Jets score 13.3 points per game, 5.0 fewer than the Bengals give up (18.3).
- New York is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team puts up more than 18.3 points.
- The Jets rack up 67.6 fewer yards per game (272.3) than the Bengals give up per contest (339.9).
- This year the Jets have turned the ball over 12 times, six more than the Bengals' takeaways (6).
Home and road insights
- Jets home games this season average 43.8 total points, 1.3 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).
- On the road, Cincinnati is 3-1 against the spread, and 3-1 overall.
- Cincinnati has hit the over once in four away games this season.
- Bengals away games this season average 45.0 total points, 2.5 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).
Powered by Data Skrive.