Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Browns vs. Steelers
Over/under insights
- Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the current 42.5-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.
- So far this season, 66.7% of Pittsburgh's games (4/6) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 42.5.
- Sunday's over/under is 1.7 points lower than the two team's combined 44.2 points per game average.
- The 45.6 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 3.1 more than the 42.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Browns games this season is 47.9, 5.4 points more than Sunday's over/under of 42.5.
- The 42.5-point over/under for this game is 1.5 points below the 44.0 points per game average total in Steelers games this season.
Browns stats and trends
- Cleveland has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Browns have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.
- Cleveland's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
- The Browns put up 24.7 points per game, comparable to the 22.0 per contest the Steelers allow.
- Cleveland is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team records more than 22.0 points.
- The Browns average 393.4 yards per game, 41.1 more yards than the 352.3 the Steelers give up per contest.
- In games that Cleveland amasses over 352.3 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Browns have turned the ball over two more times (7 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (5) this season.
Steelers stats and trends
- Pittsburgh has covered the spread twice this year.
- The Steelers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 4.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Pittsburgh's games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Steelers rack up 4.1 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Browns surrender (23.6).
- The Steelers collect 27.5 more yards per game (323.8) than the Browns give up (296.3).
- When Pittsburgh totals over 296.3 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Steelers have turned the ball over one more time (6 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (5) this season.
Home and road insights
- At home this season, Cleveland has two wins against the spread and is 3-1 overall.
- The Browns have one win ATS (1-1) as 4.5-point favorites or more at home.
- This year, in four home games, Cleveland has gone over the total twice.
- This season, Browns home games average 45.6 points, 3.1 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).
- This season, Steelers away games average 46.8 points, 4.3 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).
