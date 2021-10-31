Oddsmakers give the Cleveland Browns (4-3) the edge when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in a matchup between AFC North rivals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Cleveland is favored by 4.5 points. The over/under is 42.5 in this game.

Odds for Browns vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the current 42.5-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.

So far this season, 66.7% of Pittsburgh's games (4/6) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 42.5.

Sunday's over/under is 1.7 points lower than the two team's combined 44.2 points per game average.

The 45.6 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 3.1 more than the 42.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Browns games this season is 47.9, 5.4 points more than Sunday's over/under of 42.5.

The 42.5-point over/under for this game is 1.5 points below the 44.0 points per game average total in Steelers games this season.

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Browns have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.

Cleveland's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Browns put up 24.7 points per game, comparable to the 22.0 per contest the Steelers allow.

Cleveland is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team records more than 22.0 points.

The Browns average 393.4 yards per game, 41.1 more yards than the 352.3 the Steelers give up per contest.

In games that Cleveland amasses over 352.3 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Browns have turned the ball over two more times (7 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh has covered the spread twice this year.

The Steelers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 4.5 points or more (in two chances).

Pittsburgh's games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Steelers rack up 4.1 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Browns surrender (23.6).

The Steelers collect 27.5 more yards per game (323.8) than the Browns give up (296.3).

When Pittsburgh totals over 296.3 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Steelers have turned the ball over one more time (6 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Cleveland has two wins against the spread and is 3-1 overall.

The Browns have one win ATS (1-1) as 4.5-point favorites or more at home.

This year, in four home games, Cleveland has gone over the total twice.

This season, Browns home games average 45.6 points, 3.1 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

This season, Steelers away games average 46.8 points, 4.3 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

