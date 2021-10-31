Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Los Angeles vs. Houston

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Cooper Kupp and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Kupp's Los Angeles Rams (6-1) and the Houston Texans (1-6) hit the field in Week 8 at NRG Stadium.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kupp has hauled in 56 balls, with a team-high 809 receiving yards plus nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 81 times, and is averaging 115.6 yards per game.
  • Kupp has been the target of 33.3% (81 total) of his team's 243 passing attempts this season.
  • With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Kupp has been on the receiving end of 33.3% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have run 57.3% passing plays and 42.7% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

4

Matchup vs. Houston

  • Against the Texans, Kupp collected 47 receiving yards in single career matchup, 48.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Kupp did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Texans.
  • This week Kupp will face the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense (260.0 yards allowed per game).
  • The Texans have allowed 12 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 17th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Lions, Kupp was targeted 13 times, picking up 156 yards on 10 receptions (averaging 15.6 yards per grab) while scoring two touchdowns.
  • Kupp has racked up 378 receiving yards (126.0 per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 26 passes on 35 targets during his last three games.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

81

33.3%

56

809

9

15

33.3%

Robert Woods

50

20.6%

35

423

3

9

20.0%

Van Jefferson

33

13.6%

21

304

3

4

8.9%

Tyler Higbee

33

13.6%

27

248

2

11

24.4%

