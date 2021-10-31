In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Cooper Kupp and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Kupp's Los Angeles Rams (6-1) and the Houston Texans (1-6) hit the field in Week 8 at NRG Stadium.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kupp has hauled in 56 balls, with a team-high 809 receiving yards plus nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 81 times, and is averaging 115.6 yards per game.

Kupp has been the target of 33.3% (81 total) of his team's 243 passing attempts this season.

With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Kupp has been on the receiving end of 33.3% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have run 57.3% passing plays and 42.7% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 4

Matchup vs. Houston

Against the Texans, Kupp collected 47 receiving yards in single career matchup, 48.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Kupp did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Texans.

This week Kupp will face the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense (260.0 yards allowed per game).

The Texans have allowed 12 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 17th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Lions, Kupp was targeted 13 times, picking up 156 yards on 10 receptions (averaging 15.6 yards per grab) while scoring two touchdowns.

Kupp has racked up 378 receiving yards (126.0 per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 26 passes on 35 targets during his last three games.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 81 33.3% 56 809 9 15 33.3% Robert Woods 50 20.6% 35 423 3 9 20.0% Van Jefferson 33 13.6% 21 304 3 4 8.9% Tyler Higbee 33 13.6% 27 248 2 11 24.4%

