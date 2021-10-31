Publish date:
Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Los Angeles vs. Houston
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kupp has hauled in 56 balls, with a team-high 809 receiving yards plus nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 81 times, and is averaging 115.6 yards per game.
- Kupp has been the target of 33.3% (81 total) of his team's 243 passing attempts this season.
- With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Kupp has been on the receiving end of 33.3% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have run 57.3% passing plays and 42.7% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
4
Matchup vs. Houston
- Against the Texans, Kupp collected 47 receiving yards in single career matchup, 48.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Kupp did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Texans.
- This week Kupp will face the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense (260.0 yards allowed per game).
- The Texans have allowed 12 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 17th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Lions, Kupp was targeted 13 times, picking up 156 yards on 10 receptions (averaging 15.6 yards per grab) while scoring two touchdowns.
- Kupp has racked up 378 receiving yards (126.0 per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 26 passes on 35 targets during his last three games.
Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
81
33.3%
56
809
9
15
33.3%
Robert Woods
50
20.6%
35
423
3
9
20.0%
Van Jefferson
33
13.6%
21
304
3
4
8.9%
Tyler Higbee
33
13.6%
27
248
2
11
24.4%
