Publish date:
Cordarrelle Patterson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Atlanta vs. Carolina
Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds
Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Patterson's team-high 233 rushing yards (38.8 per game) have come on 55 carries, with two touchdowns.
- He's also caught 27 passes for 296 yards (49.3 per game) and four touchdowns.
- His team has rushed the ball 145 times this season, and he's carried 55 of those attempts (37.9%).
- The Falcons have run 63.0% passing plays and 37.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Carolina
- Patterson's 0.5 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Panthers are 45.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Patterson has not run for a touchdown against the Panthers.
- Note: Patterson's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Panthers are 13th in the NFL, allowing 110.3 yards per game.
- This season the Panthers have allowed six rushing TDs. They are ranked 12th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Patterson ran for 60 yards on 14 carries (averaging 4.3 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- In his last three games, Patterson has 148 rushing yards on 34 carries (49.3 yards per game), with one touchdown.
- He has added 143 receiving yards on 14 catches (47.7 yards per game) plus three TDs.
Patterson's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Cordarrelle Patterson
55
37.9%
233
2
10
45.5%
4.2
Mike Davis
66
45.5%
214
1
10
45.5%
3.2
Wayne Gallman
8
5.5%
33
0
0
0.0%
4.1
Matt Ryan
10
6.9%
26
0
2
9.1%
2.6
