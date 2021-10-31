Cordarrelle Patterson will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Patterson and the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 8 with the Carolina Panthers (3-4) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Patterson's team-high 233 rushing yards (38.8 per game) have come on 55 carries, with two touchdowns.

He's also caught 27 passes for 296 yards (49.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

His team has rushed the ball 145 times this season, and he's carried 55 of those attempts (37.9%).

The Falcons have run 63.0% passing plays and 37.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Carolina

Patterson's 0.5 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Panthers are 45.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Patterson has not run for a touchdown against the Panthers.

Note: Patterson's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.

In terms of defending against the run, the Panthers are 13th in the NFL, allowing 110.3 yards per game.

This season the Panthers have allowed six rushing TDs. They are ranked 12th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Patterson ran for 60 yards on 14 carries (averaging 4.3 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

In his last three games, Patterson has 148 rushing yards on 34 carries (49.3 yards per game), with one touchdown.

He has added 143 receiving yards on 14 catches (47.7 yards per game) plus three TDs.

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Cordarrelle Patterson 55 37.9% 233 2 10 45.5% 4.2 Mike Davis 66 45.5% 214 1 10 45.5% 3.2 Wayne Gallman 8 5.5% 33 0 0 0.0% 4.1 Matt Ryan 10 6.9% 26 0 2 9.1% 2.6

Powered By Data Skrive