October 31, 2021
Cordarrelle Patterson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Atlanta vs. Carolina

Cordarrelle Patterson will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Patterson and the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 8 with the Carolina Panthers (3-4) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Patterson's team-high 233 rushing yards (38.8 per game) have come on 55 carries, with two touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 27 passes for 296 yards (49.3 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • His team has rushed the ball 145 times this season, and he's carried 55 of those attempts (37.9%).
  • The Falcons have run 63.0% passing plays and 37.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Patterson's 0.5 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Panthers are 45.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Patterson has not run for a touchdown against the Panthers.
  • Note: Patterson's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Panthers are 13th in the NFL, allowing 110.3 yards per game.
  • This season the Panthers have allowed six rushing TDs. They are ranked 12th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Patterson ran for 60 yards on 14 carries (averaging 4.3 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • In his last three games, Patterson has 148 rushing yards on 34 carries (49.3 yards per game), with one touchdown.
  • He has added 143 receiving yards on 14 catches (47.7 yards per game) plus three TDs.

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Cordarrelle Patterson

55

37.9%

233

2

10

45.5%

4.2

Mike Davis

66

45.5%

214

1

10

45.5%

3.2

Wayne Gallman

8

5.5%

33

0

0

0.0%

4.1

Matt Ryan

10

6.9%

26

0

2

9.1%

2.6

