October 31, 2021
Courtland Sutton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Denver vs. Washington

Author:

Courtland Sutton has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 8 matchup sees Sutton's Denver Broncos (3-4) square off against the Washington Football Team (2-5) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Sutton has 38 catches on 58 targets, with a team-high 539 receiving yards (77.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • Sutton has been the target of 23.0% (58 total) of his team's 252 passing attempts this season.
  • Sutton (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.6% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Broncos have run 60.1% passing plays and 39.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Washington

  • This week Sutton will face the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense (311.1 yards allowed per game).
  • With 19 passing TDs conceded this year, the Football Team defense is ranked 32nd in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Browns, Sutton was targeted five times and recorded five catches for 68 yards.
  • In his last three games, Sutton has caught 20 passes on 30 targets for 282 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 94.0 yards per game.

Sutton's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Courtland Sutton

58

23.0%

38

539

2

7

20.6%

Tim Patrick

39

15.5%

27

360

3

6

17.6%

Noah Fant

49

19.4%

35

312

3

9

26.5%

Melvin Gordon III

19

7.5%

15

133

1

2

5.9%

