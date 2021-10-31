Publish date:
Courtland Sutton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Denver vs. Washington
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds
Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Sutton has 38 catches on 58 targets, with a team-high 539 receiving yards (77.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Sutton has been the target of 23.0% (58 total) of his team's 252 passing attempts this season.
- Sutton (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.6% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
- The Broncos have run 60.1% passing plays and 39.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Sutton's matchup with Washington.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Washington
- This week Sutton will face the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense (311.1 yards allowed per game).
- With 19 passing TDs conceded this year, the Football Team defense is ranked 32nd in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Browns, Sutton was targeted five times and recorded five catches for 68 yards.
- In his last three games, Sutton has caught 20 passes on 30 targets for 282 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 94.0 yards per game.
Sutton's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Courtland Sutton
58
23.0%
38
539
2
7
20.6%
Tim Patrick
39
15.5%
27
360
3
6
17.6%
Noah Fant
49
19.4%
35
312
3
9
26.5%
Melvin Gordon III
19
7.5%
15
133
1
2
5.9%
Powered By Data Skrive