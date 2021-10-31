Courtland Sutton has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 8 matchup sees Sutton's Denver Broncos (3-4) square off against the Washington Football Team (2-5) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Sutton has 38 catches on 58 targets, with a team-high 539 receiving yards (77.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Sutton has been the target of 23.0% (58 total) of his team's 252 passing attempts this season.

Sutton (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.6% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos have run 60.1% passing plays and 39.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Washington

This week Sutton will face the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense (311.1 yards allowed per game).

With 19 passing TDs conceded this year, the Football Team defense is ranked 32nd in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Browns, Sutton was targeted five times and recorded five catches for 68 yards.

In his last three games, Sutton has caught 20 passes on 30 targets for 282 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 94.0 yards per game.

Sutton's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Courtland Sutton 58 23.0% 38 539 2 7 20.6% Tim Patrick 39 15.5% 27 360 3 6 17.6% Noah Fant 49 19.4% 35 312 3 9 26.5% Melvin Gordon III 19 7.5% 15 133 1 2 5.9%

