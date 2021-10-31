Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
D'Andre Swift Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Detroit vs. Philadelphia

Author:

Before D'Andre Swift hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Swift and the Detroit Lions (0-7) take the field against the Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) in Week 8 at Ford Field.

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Swift has piled up 78 carries for 262 yards (37.4 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • He also leads the Lions in receiving, piling up 391 yards (55.9 per game) on 42 catches with two touchdowns.
  • He has received 78 of his team's 165 carries this season (47.3%).
  • The Lions, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.6% of the time while running the ball 37.4% of the time.
  Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Swift's matchup with the Eagles.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • In terms of defending against the run, the Eagles are 29th in the league, giving up 133.0 yards per game.
  • The Eagles have given up eight rushing touchdowns, 22nd in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Rams, Swift racked up 48 yards on 13 carries.
  • He put up 96 yards on eight receptions and caught one touchdown pass.
  • In his last three games, Swift has piled up 123 yards (41.0 per game) on 37 carries with two touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 19 passes for 192 yards (64.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Swift's Detroit Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

D'Andre Swift

78

47.3%

262

3

15

48.4%

3.4

Jamaal Williams

71

43.0%

312

2

14

45.2%

4.4

Jared Goff

13

7.9%

76

0

2

6.5%

5.8

Calvin Moore

1

0.6%

28

0

0

0.0%

28.0

