Publish date:
D'Andre Swift Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Detroit vs. Philadelphia
D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds
D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Swift has piled up 78 carries for 262 yards (37.4 per game) and three touchdowns.
- He also leads the Lions in receiving, piling up 391 yards (55.9 per game) on 42 catches with two touchdowns.
- He has received 78 of his team's 165 carries this season (47.3%).
- The Lions, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.6% of the time while running the ball 37.4% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- In terms of defending against the run, the Eagles are 29th in the league, giving up 133.0 yards per game.
- The Eagles have given up eight rushing touchdowns, 22nd in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Rams, Swift racked up 48 yards on 13 carries.
- He put up 96 yards on eight receptions and caught one touchdown pass.
- In his last three games, Swift has piled up 123 yards (41.0 per game) on 37 carries with two touchdowns.
- He's also caught 19 passes for 192 yards (64.0 per game) and one touchdown.
Swift's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
D'Andre Swift
78
47.3%
262
3
15
48.4%
3.4
Jamaal Williams
71
43.0%
312
2
14
45.2%
4.4
Jared Goff
13
7.9%
76
0
2
6.5%
5.8
Calvin Moore
1
0.6%
28
0
0
0.0%
28.0
