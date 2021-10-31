Before D'Andre Swift hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Swift and the Detroit Lions (0-7) take the field against the Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) in Week 8 at Ford Field.

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Swift has piled up 78 carries for 262 yards (37.4 per game) and three touchdowns.

He also leads the Lions in receiving, piling up 391 yards (55.9 per game) on 42 catches with two touchdowns.

He has received 78 of his team's 165 carries this season (47.3%).

The Lions, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.6% of the time while running the ball 37.4% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

In terms of defending against the run, the Eagles are 29th in the league, giving up 133.0 yards per game.

The Eagles have given up eight rushing touchdowns, 22nd in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Rams, Swift racked up 48 yards on 13 carries.

He put up 96 yards on eight receptions and caught one touchdown pass.

In his last three games, Swift has piled up 123 yards (41.0 per game) on 37 carries with two touchdowns.

He's also caught 19 passes for 192 yards (64.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Swift's Detroit Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt D'Andre Swift 78 47.3% 262 3 15 48.4% 3.4 Jamaal Williams 71 43.0% 312 2 14 45.2% 4.4 Jared Goff 13 7.9% 76 0 2 6.5% 5.8 Calvin Moore 1 0.6% 28 0 0 0.0% 28.0

