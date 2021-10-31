Bookmakers have listed player prop bets for D.J. Moore ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC South rivals square off in Week 8 when Moore's Carolina Panthers (3-4) take the field against the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Moore has 46 catches (73 targets), leading his team with 586 receiving yards (83.7 per game) plus three touchdowns.

So far this season, 27.8% of the 263 passes thrown by his team have gone Moore's way.

Moore has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 20.8% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.

The Panthers have thrown the ball in 58.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Against the Falcons, Moore has averaged 65.7 receiving yards per game in his six career matchups, 20.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Moore has caught a touchdown pass versus the Falcons twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

The 263.2 yards per game the Falcons are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.

At 2.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Falcons defense is ranked 27th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Giants last week, Moore was targeted 10 times and picked up 73 yards on six receptions.

Moore has also added 188 yards on 16 grabs over his last three outings. He was targeted 30 times and put up 62.7 receiving yards per game.

Moore's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 73 27.8% 46 586 3 5 20.8% Robby Anderson 49 18.6% 18 204 2 3 12.5% Christian McCaffrey 17 6.5% 16 163 0 1 4.2% Brandon Zylstra 8 3.0% 8 139 1 1 4.2%

