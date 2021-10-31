Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on D.K. Metcalf for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Metcalf's Seattle Seahawks (2-5) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) meet in Week 8 at Lumen Field.

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Odds

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Metcalf's 537 receiving yards (76.7 per game) are the best mark amongst the Seahawks. He's been targeted 50 times, and has 33 catches and six touchdowns.

Metcalf has been the target of 25.5% (50 total) of his team's 196 passing attempts this season.

Metcalf (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 33.3% of his team's 15 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks have run 53.4% passing plays and 46.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

The Jaguars have the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 305.7 yards per game through the air.

The Jaguars have allowed nine touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are eighth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Saints last week, Metcalf was targeted five times and picked up 96 yards on two receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Metcalf has accumulated 13 catches for 252 yards and three touchdowns over his last three games. He was targeted 17 times and averages 84.0 receiving yards.

Metcalf's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.K. Metcalf 50 25.5% 33 537 6 5 33.3% Tyler Lockett 45 23.0% 29 437 3 3 20.0% Freddie Swain 24 12.2% 16 169 2 2 13.3% Gerald Everett 15 7.7% 13 128 1 1 6.7%

