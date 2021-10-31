Publish date:
D.K. Metcalf Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Seattle vs. Jacksonville
D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Odds
D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Metcalf's 537 receiving yards (76.7 per game) are the best mark amongst the Seahawks. He's been targeted 50 times, and has 33 catches and six touchdowns.
- Metcalf has been the target of 25.5% (50 total) of his team's 196 passing attempts this season.
- Metcalf (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 33.3% of his team's 15 red zone pass attempts.
- The Seahawks have run 53.4% passing plays and 46.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- The Jaguars have the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 305.7 yards per game through the air.
- The Jaguars have allowed nine touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are eighth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Saints last week, Metcalf was targeted five times and picked up 96 yards on two receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Metcalf has accumulated 13 catches for 252 yards and three touchdowns over his last three games. He was targeted 17 times and averages 84.0 receiving yards.
Metcalf's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.K. Metcalf
50
25.5%
33
537
6
5
33.3%
Tyler Lockett
45
23.0%
29
437
3
3
20.0%
Freddie Swain
24
12.2%
16
169
2
2
13.3%
Gerald Everett
15
7.7%
13
128
1
1
6.7%
