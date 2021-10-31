Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
D.K. Metcalf Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Seattle vs. Jacksonville

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on D.K. Metcalf for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Metcalf's Seattle Seahawks (2-5) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) meet in Week 8 at Lumen Field.

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Metcalf's 537 receiving yards (76.7 per game) are the best mark amongst the Seahawks. He's been targeted 50 times, and has 33 catches and six touchdowns.
  • Metcalf has been the target of 25.5% (50 total) of his team's 196 passing attempts this season.
  • Metcalf (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 33.3% of his team's 15 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Seahawks have run 53.4% passing plays and 46.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • The Jaguars have the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 305.7 yards per game through the air.
  • The Jaguars have allowed nine touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are eighth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Saints last week, Metcalf was targeted five times and picked up 96 yards on two receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Metcalf has accumulated 13 catches for 252 yards and three touchdowns over his last three games. He was targeted 17 times and averages 84.0 receiving yards.

Metcalf's Seattle Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.K. Metcalf

50

25.5%

33

537

6

5

33.3%

Tyler Lockett

45

23.0%

29

437

3

3

20.0%

Freddie Swain

24

12.2%

16

169

2

2

13.3%

Gerald Everett

15

7.7%

13

128

1

1

6.7%

