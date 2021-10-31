Publish date:
Minnesota Vikings vs. Dallas Cowboys NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Vikings vs. Cowboys
Over/under insights
- Minnesota and its opponents have combined for 51.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this year.
- So far this season, 83.3% of Dallas' games (5/6) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 51.5.
- The two teams combine to average 58.7 points per game, 7.2 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 4.4 points above the 47.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Vikings games have an average total of 49.8 points this season, 1.7 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- The 52.3 PPG average total in Cowboys games this season is 0.8 points more than this game's over/under.
Vikings stats and trends
- In Minnesota's six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Vikings are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 3 points or more.
- Minnesota's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).
- The Vikings rack up 24.5 points per game, comparable to the 24.3 per outing the Cowboys give up.
- When Minnesota records more than 24.3 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Vikings rack up 414.2 yards per game, 33.0 more yards than the 381.2 the Cowboys give up per contest.
- When Minnesota amasses over 381.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Vikings have five giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 14 takeaways.
Cowboys stats and trends
- Against the spread, Dallas is 6-0-0 this season.
- The Cowboys have been underdogs by 3 points or more two times this year and have covered the spread every time.
- Dallas' games this year have gone over the total in five out of six opportunities (83.3%).
- This season the Cowboys average 11.4 more points per game (34.2) than the Vikings surrender (22.8).
- Dallas is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 22.8 points.
- The Cowboys collect 102.5 more yards per game (460.8) than the Vikings allow per matchup (358.3).
- When Dallas piles up more than 358.3 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Cowboys have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Vikings.
Home and road insights
- At home this season, Minnesota has one win against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
- At home, the Vikings are winless ATS (0-1) as 3-point favorites or greater.
- Minnesota has not hit the over in three home games this season.
- This season, Vikings home games average 51.7 points, 0.2 more than this outing's over/under (51.5).
- Dallas is unbeaten against the spread, and 2-1 overall, in away games.
- On the road, the Cowboys are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3-point underdogs or more.
- This season, in three road games, Dallas has gone over the total twice.
- This season, Cowboys away games average 52.7 points, 1.2 more than this contest's over/under (51.5).
