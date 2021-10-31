The Dallas Cowboys (5-1) are 3-point underdogs as they look to extend their five-game winning streak in a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings (3-3) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The game has a point total set at 51.5.

Odds for Vikings vs. Cowboys

Over/under insights

Minnesota and its opponents have combined for 51.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this year.

So far this season, 83.3% of Dallas' games (5/6) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 51.5.

The two teams combine to average 58.7 points per game, 7.2 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 4.4 points above the 47.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Vikings games have an average total of 49.8 points this season, 1.7 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 52.3 PPG average total in Cowboys games this season is 0.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Vikings stats and trends

In Minnesota's six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Vikings are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Minnesota's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Vikings rack up 24.5 points per game, comparable to the 24.3 per outing the Cowboys give up.

When Minnesota records more than 24.3 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Vikings rack up 414.2 yards per game, 33.0 more yards than the 381.2 the Cowboys give up per contest.

When Minnesota amasses over 381.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Vikings have five giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 14 takeaways.

Cowboys stats and trends

Against the spread, Dallas is 6-0-0 this season.

The Cowboys have been underdogs by 3 points or more two times this year and have covered the spread every time.

Dallas' games this year have gone over the total in five out of six opportunities (83.3%).

This season the Cowboys average 11.4 more points per game (34.2) than the Vikings surrender (22.8).

Dallas is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 22.8 points.

The Cowboys collect 102.5 more yards per game (460.8) than the Vikings allow per matchup (358.3).

When Dallas piles up more than 358.3 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Cowboys have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Vikings.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Minnesota has one win against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

At home, the Vikings are winless ATS (0-1) as 3-point favorites or greater.

Minnesota has not hit the over in three home games this season.

This season, Vikings home games average 51.7 points, 0.2 more than this outing's over/under (51.5).

Dallas is unbeaten against the spread, and 2-1 overall, in away games.

On the road, the Cowboys are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3-point underdogs or more.

This season, in three road games, Dallas has gone over the total twice.

This season, Cowboys away games average 52.7 points, 1.2 more than this contest's over/under (51.5).

