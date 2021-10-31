Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Dallas Goedert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Philadelphia vs. Detroit

Dallas Goedert will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Goedert's Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) and the Detroit Lions (0-7) meet in Week 8 at Ford Field.

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Goedert has racked up 286 yards on 18 receptions with two touchdowns, averaging 40.9 yards per game, on 24 targets.
  • Goedert has been the target of 9.9% (24 total) of his team's 243 passing attempts this season.
  • With five targets in the red zone this season, Goedert has been on the receiving end of 15.2% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles have thrown the football in 59.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • Against the Lions, Goedert put up zero receiving yards in single career matchup, 51.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Goedert did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Lions.
  • The 279.6 passing yards the Lions yield per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Lions' defense is 27th in the NFL, conceding 2.1 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Goedert put together a 70-yard performance against the Raiders last week on three catches (23.3 yards per catch) while being targeted five times.
  • In his last three games, Goedert has five receptions (eight targets) for 98 yards, averaging 32.7 yards per game.

Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Dallas Goedert

24

9.9%

18

286

2

5

15.2%

Devonta Smith

53

21.8%

32

406

1

2

6.1%

Quez Watkins

26

10.7%

18

348

0

4

12.1%

Jalen Reagor

30

12.3%

19

165

2

1

3.0%

