Publish date:
Dallas Goedert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Philadelphia vs. Detroit
Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds
Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Goedert has racked up 286 yards on 18 receptions with two touchdowns, averaging 40.9 yards per game, on 24 targets.
- Goedert has been the target of 9.9% (24 total) of his team's 243 passing attempts this season.
- With five targets in the red zone this season, Goedert has been on the receiving end of 15.2% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles have thrown the football in 59.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Detroit
- Against the Lions, Goedert put up zero receiving yards in single career matchup, 51.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Goedert did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Lions.
- The 279.6 passing yards the Lions yield per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Lions' defense is 27th in the NFL, conceding 2.1 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Goedert put together a 70-yard performance against the Raiders last week on three catches (23.3 yards per catch) while being targeted five times.
- In his last three games, Goedert has five receptions (eight targets) for 98 yards, averaging 32.7 yards per game.
Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Dallas Goedert
24
9.9%
18
286
2
5
15.2%
Devonta Smith
53
21.8%
32
406
1
2
6.1%
Quez Watkins
26
10.7%
18
348
0
4
12.1%
Jalen Reagor
30
12.3%
19
165
2
1
3.0%
