Dallas Goedert will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Goedert's Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) and the Detroit Lions (0-7) meet in Week 8 at Ford Field.

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Goedert has racked up 286 yards on 18 receptions with two touchdowns, averaging 40.9 yards per game, on 24 targets.

Goedert has been the target of 9.9% (24 total) of his team's 243 passing attempts this season.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Goedert has been on the receiving end of 15.2% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles have thrown the football in 59.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Detroit

Against the Lions, Goedert put up zero receiving yards in single career matchup, 51.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Goedert did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Lions.

The 279.6 passing yards the Lions yield per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.

The Lions' defense is 27th in the NFL, conceding 2.1 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Goedert put together a 70-yard performance against the Raiders last week on three catches (23.3 yards per catch) while being targeted five times.

In his last three games, Goedert has five receptions (eight targets) for 98 yards, averaging 32.7 yards per game.

Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dallas Goedert 24 9.9% 18 286 2 5 15.2% Devonta Smith 53 21.8% 32 406 1 2 6.1% Quez Watkins 26 10.7% 18 348 0 4 12.1% Jalen Reagor 30 12.3% 19 165 2 1 3.0%

